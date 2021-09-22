CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Chris Sununu Statement Following Historic Award of Research and Development Tax Credits

 6 days ago

Concord, NH – Today, following news that the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration has awarded 276 New Hampshire businesses with Research and Development Tax Credits for the 2021 program year – the highest total number of companies ever awarded these credits in a single program year and a 20% increase from 2020 – Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement:

www.governor.nh.gov

