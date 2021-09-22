Form 3 Pactiv Evergreen Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Owenby Douglas

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. This represents an award of restricted stock units to the Company's chair of the board of directors. Each unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Company's common stock upon vesting. Subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service with the Company, the restricted stock units will become 100% vested one year after the vesting commencement date of September 10, 2021, subject to the individual's continued service through such vesting date. In addition, the stock unit becomes 100% vested if the Company is subject to a change in control before the individual's service terminates.

