Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Files For 59.15M Share Secondary Offering

 1 day ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) files for 59,145,626 share secondary offering consisting of: (i) Common Stock issued to existing investors in Custom Truck One Source, L.P. in connection with the rollover of such entity, (ii) Common Stock held by certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors following the acquisition of NESCO Holdings, LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and NESCO Holdings I, Inc. by Capitol Investment Corp. IV and (iii) Common Stock issued by certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors in connection with the closing of the Acquisition by certain the selling securityholders (each a “selling securityholder” and, collectively, the “selling securityholders”).

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Partnership#Custom Truck#Ctos#Streetinsider Premium#L P#Nesco Holdings I Inc#Capitol Investment Corp
