Bod Brief: Men’s Cross Country 9-18-21
The Washburn Ichabods men’s cross country team finished in 9th place out of 21 teams at the MSSU Stampede on Sept. 18. The team finished with a final score of 276 points. Sophomore David Kibet finished in 14th place with a time of 25:08.6 leading the team, and freshman Collen McLain finished in 32nd place with a time of 25:41.6. Sophomore Gabriel Chinya finished in 67th with a time of 26:37.1, while freshmen Ethan Thompson and Keetan Munsell finished in 91st and 99th place respectively to round out the scoring for the Ichabods.washburnreview.org
