Bod Brief: Men’s Cross Country 9-18-21

Williamstown, MA -- The WPI men's cross country team raced to a fourth place finish at the Purple Valley Classic Cross Country Invitational on Saturday afternoon. The team was led by David Reynolds (Andover, NH) who crossed the line 13th overall in the field of 153 in a time of 26:55.5. Host team and No. 2 Williams earned the first place finish with 29 points, No. 6 MIT took second with 32 points, and No. 31 Middlebury rounded out the top three with 86 team points. The Engineers finished with 133 overall points.

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO