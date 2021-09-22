CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smith County, TX

Master Gardener: Anyone can compost, and you should, too

By Asa Johnson Smith County Master Gardener
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my mom spots me digging through the trash after a family dinner, she no longer bats an eye. She knows what I am looking for: banana peels, moldy bread and any number of inedible yet nutrient-packed plant parts that might fuel my compost. I started composting in January as...

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Succulents are the perfect plant

Succulents are sometimes called the lazy gardener’s perfect plants. They get this name because:. • They store water in their juicy tissues to survive extended periods of drought. • They require less pampering, watering, feeding, trimming and repotting than the typical container plants. • They enable you to garden on...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Smith County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Smith County, TX
Lifestyle
County
Smith County, TX
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Master Gardener: Harvesting seeds for the future

Gardeners are frequently thinking ahead, and the end of the growing season is the perfect time to consider harvesting seeds to plant for next year’s enjoyment. While buying packets of seeds is relatively inexpensive, collecting seeds from your garden — or a friend’s garden — for next year can be a great option to replicate plants you love or would like to share.
GARDENING
tribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: Value of turf within our environment

Seeing green turf is pleasant for the eyes and our cherished landscape in this area. Fall is a time to enjoy the outdoors with lower humidity and lower temperature. Much like Spring, let’s take this time to help turf improve our environment. Naturally, lawns purify and improve the air. Once...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Times-Leader

Master Gardeners to learn about spotted lanternfly

WHEELING — As the spotted lanternfly has been decimating forests in the northeast and has already made its way into three counties in West Virginia, local residents will have the opportunity to be proactive and learn more about this colorful, invasive pest. The Ohio County Master Gardener Association is hosting...
WHEELING, WV
WTIP

Northern Gardening: What's a Master Gardener?

What's a U of M Master Gardener? How can I become one?. Hosts Joan Farnam and Sally Berg and joined by a number of area master gardeners on this month's edition of Northern Gardening to answer just that! They also share some of their gardening specialties, projects, common questions, and more.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Compostable#Texas A M Agrilife
krwc1360.com

U of M Extension Looking for Master Gardener Candidates

The University of Minnesota Extension Service in Wright County is looking for residents with an active interest in gardening and passing gardening knowledge on to others. In 2020, the more than 25 hundred certified Extension Master Gardeners contributed some 70 thousand volunteer hours reaching over 49 thousand state residents. The...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Commonwealth Journal

Gardening plus community service equals master gardener

The Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program for the Cooperative Extension Service. Volunteers are trained in all things horticulture. The program has been in place for 21 years in Pulaski County. There are currently about 35 Master Gardener volunteers in Pulaski and surrounding counties. As a volunteer, you may work and/or educate people at public gardens, work with youth, speak at civic club meetings, help organize and plan Master Gardener events, or work behind the scenes in the Master Gardener Association.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
sfrichmondreview.com

Sunset’s Garden for the Environment Shares Composting Tips

San Franciscans have long put their food waste in the City’s green bins for composting, but Chris Krupa says there is a better way to compost. Krupa, a project manager for garden school Garden for the Environment, led a workshop on Sept. 11 to show Sunset residents how to turn eggshells and coffee grounds into nutrient-rich mixtures for their gardens.
ENVIRONMENT
inmaricopa.com

Meet the Maricopa Master Gardeners – and become one

Let’s explore the Master Gardener program in Maricopa. But first some history on two key related organizations. The Land Grant College Act of 1862 ceded land within each state to establish colleges and universities specializing in the “agricultural and mechanic” (A&M) arts. The University of Arizona is our land-grant college.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
gardeningsoul.com

Prepare Your Garden for Winter – 11 Important Things You Should Do

Summer is over, but your garden still needs some tender loving care. Take these late season tasks to keep it healthy and beautiful for the winter months ahead!. By taking good care of what’s left in this last stretch before fall arrives; we can ensure that our plants are happy so they stay robust during cold dark days when there isn’t much else going on besides frosting.
GARDENING
L.A. Weekly

Interested In Gardening? Here Are 5 Tips That Can Help You Get Started

Gardening is a skill that develops over time. Here are some tips that can help you get started. Gardening and tending to plants can be very relaxing. The activity allows you to care for living beings and to maybe reap some benefits off of it, like veggies. But gardening can also be stressful, especially if you don’t have the ever-elusive green thumb.
GARDENING
henrycountytimes.com

Apply now for Master Gardener Program

The UGA Henry County Extension Office is currently accepting applications for their 2022 Master Gardener Extension Volunteer (MGEV) program. Visit extension.uga.edu/county-offices/henry.html and click on Agriculture and Natural Resources, then choose the Master Gardener Extension Volunteer Program. There you will find the application and program information.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Master Gardener: Keep calm and plant bulbs

“Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” — Lady Bird Johnson. Picture this: a stormy winter scene out your garden window. Snow, layered on drifted snow. Now blink and imagine that scene come springtime and see all the bulbs you planted last fall, and they are in full bloom. Let’s get excited about planting bulbs this autumn.
GARDENING
Pasadena Star-News

If you find this plant infestation in your garden, here’s what you should do

Gil Martinez, who gardens in Encino, sent me pictures of a prickly pear cactus (Opuntia ficus-indica) infested with cochineal (KOTCH-ih-neel) scales. Martinez was concerned since he has a sentimental attachment to the plant, having grown up with nopales (the edible cactus leaf pads) in Mexico, the prickly pear’s habitat. The scales in question, white in color, are often mistaken for a fungus. They also bear a close resemblance to mealybugs, which are actually a kind of scale, except that adult female mealybugs have motility – that is, the ability to move around their plant hosts at will. Other female scales — including cochineal scales — are basically sessile in their adult stage, meaning they attach themselves to stems, leaves, or fruit and stay in one place as they suck sap.
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

Why You Should Mulch Your Garden Every Fall

Mulching is the best way to winterize your garden, not just because it saves time and money but also energy. Mulching, or adding a layer of insulating organic matter to the surface soil in your garden can certainly protect and beautify flower beds late spring. Mulched flowers provide short term...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Reading the Weeds: What Weeds Can Tell You About Your Garden

Weeds are often considered to be the bane of every gardener's life. Some look at them as the "enemy" and do all they can to get rid of them entirely. But sometimes weeds are simply plants ideally adapted to the situation in a given garden. With the exception of invasive,...
GARDENING
Ventura County Reporter

EYE ON THE ENVIRONMENT | Master Gardener Program offers compost and vermicompost workshops

The University of California’s Master Gardener Program in Ventura County is offering a free workshop titled “The Basics of Composting and Vermicomposting,” to be repeated in three locations next month. Even if your refuse hauler provides your home with separate collection service to recycle your yard clippings, there are many...

Comments / 0

Community Policy