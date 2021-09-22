Master Gardener: Anyone can compost, and you should, too

Gil Martinez, who gardens in Encino, sent me pictures of a prickly pear cactus (Opuntia ficus-indica) infested with cochineal (KOTCH-ih-neel) scales. Martinez was concerned since he has a sentimental attachment to the plant, having grown up with nopales (the edible cactus leaf pads) in Mexico, the prickly pear’s habitat. The scales in question, white in color, are often mistaken for a fungus. They also bear a close resemblance to mealybugs, which are actually a kind of scale, except that adult female mealybugs have motility – that is, the ability to move around their plant hosts at will. Other female scales — including cochineal scales — are basically sessile in their adult stage, meaning they attach themselves to stems, leaves, or fruit and stay in one place as they suck sap.

