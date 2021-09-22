CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westlake, OH

Trick or Treat Haunted Trail

cityofwestlake.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trick or Treat Haunted Trail is back by popular demand and will be held Friday, Oct. 22, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Westlake Recreation Center. The outside trail will be decorated for the occasion and include plenty of treat stops set up along the way. Wear your favorite costume and you just might scare those creatures back into the woods. The trail is appropriate for young children. Pre-registration is recommended but tickets may be purchased the day of the event. Registration can be done online at this link.

www.cityofwestlake.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westlake, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Westlake, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treat
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy