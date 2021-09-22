The Trick or Treat Haunted Trail is back by popular demand and will be held Friday, Oct. 22, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Westlake Recreation Center. The outside trail will be decorated for the occasion and include plenty of treat stops set up along the way. Wear your favorite costume and you just might scare those creatures back into the woods. The trail is appropriate for young children. Pre-registration is recommended but tickets may be purchased the day of the event. Registration can be done online at this link.