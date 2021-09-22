CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Ballet Arizona Comes to Goodyear

goodyearaz.gov
 5 days ago

Get ready for an evening of ballet where you can skip purchasing a ticket and wearing formal attire. Ballet Under the Stars is a free event coming to Goodyear on Friday, Oct. 1. Performers with Ballet Arizona will take to the outdoor stage just after sunset, providing a unique opportunity for families to gather and enjoy a show under the stars and on the comfort of a blanket or lawn chair.

www.goodyearaz.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Fountain Hills Times

Fountain Hills welcomes back 'Ballet Under the Stars'

Ballet under the Stars returns to the community after being canceled in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus. Ballet Arizona will stage four shows at four different venues, with Fountain Hills opening the season. Ballet under the Stars in Fountain Hills is set for Wednesday, Sept. 29. The free performance...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
wspa.com

International Ballet - Passport to Dance

Supporting a local arts organization can be as fun as attending a party. International Ballet is hosting an in-person fundraising gala on Friday, September 17 at Greer City Hall. We have Aarah, Angela and Lillian here to tell us all about it.
GREER, SC
West Valley View

Goodyear’s Desert Star commemorates 9/11

The nation forever changed following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Desert Star Elementary School students did not see it on television or in the newspapers. Instead, they learned about it at school. The school honored the 9/11 events and victims and included the community in its memorial on...
GOODYEAR, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
allclassical.org

Oregon Ballet Theatre

This fall Oregon Ballet Theatre returns to the stage with three powerful ballets that bring us face-to-face with human nature. In Ben Stevenson’s intimate Three Preludes, a cautious studio flirtation between two dancers transforms into passion – their flowing movements increasing in speed and intensity as they are swept away by their love. This renowned ballet has been performed by major companies the world over. We are delighted to bring it to Portland.
OREGON STATE
kcapplauds.net

Ballet returns to KC audiences

Kansas City Ballet’s 2021-2022 season opens with a mixed-repertoire performance featuring three acclaimed ballets that celebrate the emotional combination of movement and music. Celts, the Kansas City premiere of a fiendish fusion of ballet and Irish step dance, Wunderland, a winter wonderland of athletic dancing and intense passion, and Serenade, a milestone in dance and the first original ballet George Balanchine choreographed in America, come together Oct. 15-24 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. This program had been originally scheduled for May 2020 and was postponed due to the pandemic.
KANSAS CITY, KS
atlantaballet.com

We are thrilled to announce the return of Atlanta Ballet Insiders!

Leading the Way: Shaping the Future of Atlanta Ballet Thursday, September 30 | 6-7pm EST. After a brief summer hiatus, we are thrilled to announce the return of Atlanta Ballet Insiders! Join us as we kick off this season’s virtual event series with the organization’s gifted leaders, including Atlanta Ballet’s Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin, Centre for Dance Education Dean Sharon Story, and recently-announced Executive Director Tom West. In this intimate conversation, the experts who “Lead the Way” for Atlanta Ballet will talk through the Company’s exciting 2021|2022 Season and what’s to come for the Company, what goes into planning a performance season, and the value that quality ballet training brings to aspiring dancers.
ATLANTA, GA
idahofallsmagazine.com

Peruvian Ballet Folklorica Coming to Trailing of the Sheep Festival

SUN VALLEY - The Trailing of the Sheep Festival, taking place October 6-10 in the Wood River Valley of Idaho, is proud to present Peruvian Ballet Folklorica, performed by the Utah Hispanic Dance Alliance and Chaskis Peruvian Musicians. The special performance will take place on Saturday, October 9th at 8:00 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.
KETCHUM, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet Dancers#Dance#Estrella Pkwy
Colorado Springs Independent

Two new faces at Colorado Ballet Society

In August, Colorado Ballet Society welcomed Dex Honea as its new executive director and Kate Walsh Honea as its new artistic director. Both are instructors and former professional dancers. “We respect everything that Ms. Patty [CBS founder Patricia Hoffman] built for this community and for the families here,” says Kate....
PERFORMING ARTS
cincinnatimagazine.com

Cincinnati Ballet and Its Artistic Director Are Making Moves

The dream came true. That’s what Victoria Morgan, departing artistic director of Cincinnati Ballet, wrote on the cement subflooring of the company’s new $35 million studios in Walnut Hills. “It’s covered now, but I know that my signature is right there,” she says. “That was really moving. It’s just phenomenal.”
CINCINNATI, OH
leadvilleherald

Local kids are invited to Ballet Folklórico

Ballet Folklórico, a folkloric dance workshop for children six to 11 years old, will come to Leadville this Saturday, Sept. 18 from 5-8 p.m. at The Old Church. The bilingual night of Mexican arts, crafts and dance will be hosted by the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation, the Tabor Youth Collective and Radio Futura.
LEADVILLE, CO
buckscountyherald.com

Roxey Ballet auditions for “The Nutcracker”

Roxey Ballet held auditions for its 28th annual holiday classic, “The Nutcracker” on Sept. 11. The Roxey Ballet recently lost its home studio and Black Box Theatre due to the Hurricane Ida flooding that ripped through the Lambertville community. The New Hope Eagle Fire Company offered its fire hall to the ballet as a temporary location until permanent facilities can be located. The students and community rallied around the company and Mill Ballet School to attend the auditions and proceed with the fall season of “The Nutcracker.”
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KATV

Ballet Arkansas presents 'Movement in the Parks' dance series

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Ballet Arkansas kicks off its 2021/2022 season with live performances at various parks around Little Rock. Performances will be held across the city at MacArthur Park on September 25th, Southwest Community Center on October 16th, Riverfront Park on March 12th, and War Memorial Park on April 2nd.
ARKANSAS STATE
localsyr.com

Syracuse City Ballet Presents ‘Peter & The Wolf’

The Syracuse City Ballet presents its rendition of Peter & the Wolf on September 18th and 19th at the Syracuse Inner Harbor Amphitheatre. Peter & the Wolf is family-friendly production and one of the most frequently performed classical ballet pieces. Aldo Kattón, interim artistic director, and Felipe Panama, company dancer,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WOOD

GR Ballet, Dégagé Ministries partner for ArtPrize performances

GR Ballet, Dégagé Ministries partner for ArtPrize performances. Excitement builds as community welcomes back ArtPrize. GR Ballet, Dégagé Ministries partner for ArtPrize performances. Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 091621. Whitecaps vs Lugnuts: 091521. Storm Team 8 Forecast: 11 p.m. 091521. Muse GR hosts welcome event as ArtPrize prepares to kick...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WKRC

Cincinnati Ballet opens new Walnut Hills studios

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Ballet is debuting its brand new, state-of-the-art studios this week. The Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance is open now on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills. The 57,000 square foot space is home to nine dance studios. Cincinnati Ballet was able to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WOOD

GR Ballet expands dance program for kids with disabilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Ballet School is expanding its Explorer Dance Program: special classes designed for kids with disabilities. “Everybody in a community is aware that we are more than just simply a ballet school and a ballet company,” said Attila Mosolygo, the director of the Grand Rapids Ballet School and Junior Company. “We are trying to do a lot of outreach into the community with all the different dance programs, such as the explorer dance class.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
dance.nyc

Ballet with Billy Blanken

Billy started his professional career as a principal with the Amy Marshall Dance Company before joining Les Ballets Grandiva. His credits include; principal guest artist with Mobile Ballet, CoDa 21 of San Juan, Catherine Gallant Dance, Atlantic City Ballet, Northwest Florida Ballet, Ajkun Ballet Theatre, the East Village Dance Project, Northeastern Ballet Theatre, isadoraNOW, Ballet Mink Colbert, and many others. He is a frequent collaborator with Project In Motion and has been commissioned to stage several of his works on their company. Billy is original creator, writer, producer, choreographer and performer of "the intimacies project" with dancer Jordan Marinov, filmmaker Bill Hayward and late Musician/ Playwright Anna Elman. In 2016 he founded Sheep Meadow Dance Theatre for which he is Artistic Director. Billy has taught at Peridance, Rioult Dance Center, the Jakarta Intercultural School, the National School in Tirana, Albania, Ball State University, Wright State University, Gibney Dance, Northwest Florida Ballet, Logrea Dance Academy, and others.
THEATER & DANCE
Berkeleyan Online

Ballet folklórico: Celebrating Mexican culture through dance

Subscribe to Berkeley Voices. Berkeley Voices episodes. Growing up in a Mexican household in San Diego, California, third-year UC Berkeley student Alexa Carrillo Espinoza says there was always dancing in her home. She’d always wanted to try ballet folklórico, a traditional Mexican folklore dance, but never had the chance. So, when she got to Berkeley in 2019 and saw the student group Ballet Folklórico Reflejos de Mexico tabling on Sproul Plaza, she signed up right away. “As I dance, I have this overwhelming sense of pride,” she says.
BERKELEY, CA
Mahoning Matters

Jordan School of Ballet to present ‘The Nutcracker’ at Robins Theatre

WARREN — The Jordan School of Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at Robins Theatre. Reserved-seating tickets, ranging in price from $18 to $25 plus applicable fees, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased here and at the Robins Theatre Box Office, 160 E. Market St. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy