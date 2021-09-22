Ballet Arizona Comes to Goodyear

Leading the Way: Shaping the Future of Atlanta Ballet Thursday, September 30 | 6-7pm EST. After a brief summer hiatus, we are thrilled to announce the return of Atlanta Ballet Insiders! Join us as we kick off this season’s virtual event series with the organization’s gifted leaders, including Atlanta Ballet’s Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin, Centre for Dance Education Dean Sharon Story, and recently-announced Executive Director Tom West. In this intimate conversation, the experts who “Lead the Way” for Atlanta Ballet will talk through the Company’s exciting 2021|2022 Season and what’s to come for the Company, what goes into planning a performance season, and the value that quality ballet training brings to aspiring dancers.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO