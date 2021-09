Saturday Night Live's 47th season kicks off on Oct. 2 with four straight weeks of first-time hosts. They include SNL alum and newly minted Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, whom Lorne Michaels teased on Emmy night as a potential host. Sudeikis, who joined SNL as a writer in 2003 and served as a cast member from 2005 to 2013, will host the last of the four weeks, on Oct. 23, joined by musical guest Brandi Carlisle. Owen Wilson hosts the Oct. 2 season premiere with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, followed by Kim Kardashian West and musical guest Halsey on Oct. 9 and Rami Malek and musical guest Young Thug on Oct. 16. Last month, Michaels was spotted having dinner with Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner, sparking speculation about a potential hosting gig. When Sudeikis picked up his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Sudeikis made sure to thank his old boss Michaels. But the SNL creator was absent, prompting Sudeikis to mock him for "taking a dump." ALSO: SNL will livestream on Peacock for the first time to reach a broader audience.

