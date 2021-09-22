CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

School Psychotherapist/Counsellor - Term Time

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bu9Tk_0c4tCBmU00

Pay: KR 9

Start Date: Immediate

Kent Range 9 (£30,034 - £34,180) actual salary £12,209 - £13,894

Required ASAP

A vacancy has become available for a School Psychotherapist / Counsellor at Wrotham School.

The candidate will need to have substantial experience of working with children and adolescents in a social care, health or education setting. You will need to have a minimum of two years’ experience working with children of varying ages in a voluntary or professional capacity, and will be registered with a recognised professional body such as UKCP or BACP.

You will need to have sensitivity, empathy and a genuine interest in the emotional problems faced by children, adolescents and their families and have excellent communications skills.

This post will also require a significant amount of professionalism and discretion whilst having the ability to deal with the extremes of human emotion, ambiguity and vulnerability.

The role is for 18 hours per week, term time only plus two Staff Training Days and attracts the following salary, based on level of qualification/experience;

  • Kent Range 9 £30,034 - £34,180 (pro rata for 18 hours a week term time plus 2 days) to £12,209 – £13,894.

To apply please complete the application form available on our website, and write a letter of application of no more than two sides of A4 explaining how your experience and impact make you a suitable candidate for this role.

Wrotham School is fully committed to equal opportunity employment and actively encourages applications from all potential candidates regardless of race, gender, sexuality and disability.

Wrotham School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people, and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. All posts are subject to an enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service and check against the ISA Barred List for children.

If you would like to make an application or discuss the post please contact Jan Wheeler, HR, on 03000 658 326 or jwheeler@wrotham.kent.sch.uk

Applications will be considered upon receipt and we reserve the right to withdraw this vacancy should sufficient interest be received.  Therefore early application is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Closing Date: 30/09/2021 at 17:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

Wrotham School is part of the Character Education Trust and is a well disciplined 11-18 School.

Wrotham is a small village in the heart of Kent, surrounded by a scenic rural landscape and beautiful countryside with excellent (5 minute) access from the A20/M20 and close proximity to the A2/M2/M25/M26. Journey by road from nearby Bromley/ Dartford/ Bexley/ Orpington varies from 15-30 minutes. The local mainline station is a 10 minute walk from the school and is on the direct commuter line to Victoria Station in central London; this line includes stops at Bromley South.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

KTJ1

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

School Receptionist - Part-time

At Greenlands Primary School, we are seeking to appoint a suitably skilled, friendly and enthusiastic person to the post of Receptionist at our school. We are a small and friendly school with a supportive team of staff who will ensure that you are able to achieve within your role. The...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Teaching Assistant (Key Stage 1) - Term Time

Pay: Kent Range KR3 - pro rata (28.75 hours) Start Date: 1st November 2021 (or close to this date) Come and join the Holy Trinity & St John's Family. We are looking to appoint aTeaching Assistant, to provide class and group support initially in Key Stage 1. This is a...
JOBS
The Guardian

Room Leader - Term Time

Pay: £15,138 to £15,870 pro rata (SAT4) This is Permanent, Term time position plus 5 Staff development days, 35 hours per week. This is an exciting opportunity to join our team at Beaver Green Primary School Nursery. The room leader is responsible for the development and daily management of the...
JOBS
The Guardian

Clerk to the Trust Primary Schools - Part-time

Coppice Primary Partnership is a growing Multi Academy Trust comprising of three large primary schools. Coppice Primary Partnership is looking to appoint a capable and well-organised administrator to provide clerking support to the three Local Governing Bodies of the schools within the Trust. The post is for 180 hours per year, allowing for 10 hours per meeting. The demands of the job will be variable from month to month and the work is term-time only.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Sch#Volunteers#Equal Opportunity#Sexuality And Disability#Asap#Ukcp#Bacp#Kent Range#The School Wrotham School#The A20 M20
The Guardian

Midday Supervisor - Term Time

Pay: KR3 Salary £3,025 per annum (£18,039 FTE) £9.35 per hour. Monday to Friday 12.15-1.45pm daily, term time only. 7.5 hours a week. Potential to work additional ad-hoc hours to be agreed in advance with line manager. You will be entitled to a daily free school lunch. Role description. To...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

After School Club Assistant Cook - Part-time

Monday 16.00 - 17.30 (1.5 hours) Tuesday 16.00 - 17.30 (1.5 hours) Wednesday 14.00 - 17.30 (3.5 hours) Thursday 14.00 - 17.30 (3.5 hours) There could potentially be some flexibility to start later on a Wednesday and Thursday. The salary will be Kent Range 3 FTE £18,425 Actual £4,174. The...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Primary school changes name due to links to plantation owner

A primary school in London has changed its name to cut links to slavery.The governors of West Hampstead Primary School in Camden, formerly Beckford Primary School, agreed to strip the school of its links to a plantation owner who used thousands of slaves. In the wake of George Floyd’s death last year which sparked worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, a Town Hall review of council-owned buildings was set up in the borough, opening the door for a vote by parents, teachers and pupils. Former Tory MP, William Beckford, owned several sugar plantations in Jamaica and also owned thousands of black...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Academic Mentor - Science - Term Time

Pay: KR6 £13,666 - £14,917 pa based on 4 days per week. Do you have A Level or higher qualifications in Science related subjects?. Do you have a passion to see young people succeed in these subjects?. Do you want to make a difference in helping young people recover gaps...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘My body is not a distraction’: Thirty pupils suspended for protesting school rules forcing girls to cover up

Thirty high school pupils in Oklahoma have been suspended after protesting against “sexist” dress codes that forced them to cover their midriffs and shoulders.The protest saw students at Mustang High School carrying signs with messages including “Dress codes are sexist”, “My body is not a distraction”, “Stop sexualising our bodies” and “I go to a school where the length of my shirt and shorts is more important than my education”.Though the school district’s dress code does not specifically mention gender, many of its provisions focus specifically on clothes more often worn by girls.As well as banning spiked jewellery, “gang...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Schools impose own stricter test and trace system as teachers warn transmission ‘higher than last year’

Schools are imposing their own stricter versions of the government’s test and trace system, as one education leader warned transmission is “higher than last year”. Headteachers in England told The Independent they were going beyond national guidance to limit outbreaks and prevent potentially positive children from being in school. Under-18s no longer have to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone with Covid, with the rules changing in August. They are still advised to take a PCR test but no longer have to stay at home until they get their result. While schools in England used to do their own...
EDUCATION
BBC

Schools warn about hoax anti-vaccine letters

School leaders have warned about being targeted by hoax Covid vaccine consent letters, which aim to spread anti-vaccine messages to parents in England. Head teachers have been sent a "consent checklist", under a fake NHS logo, along with a letter telling them to share this with parents. But the checklist...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Academy Access Arrangements Coordinator - Term Time

Pay: £17,287 - £18,271. Coastal Academies Trust is looking to appoint an Examination Access Arrangement Assessor to work with our excellent SEN teams across three secondary schools in Thanet. The successful candidate should possess a qualification in Assessment for Examination Access (Level 7) as well as having a basic teaching...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy