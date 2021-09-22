School Psychotherapist/Counsellor - Term Time

Pay: KR 9

Start Date: Immediate

Kent Range 9 (£30,034 - £34,180) actual salary £12,209 - £13,894

Required ASAP

A vacancy has become available for a School Psychotherapist / Counsellor at Wrotham School.

The candidate will need to have substantial experience of working with children and adolescents in a social care, health or education setting. You will need to have a minimum of two years’ experience working with children of varying ages in a voluntary or professional capacity, and will be registered with a recognised professional body such as UKCP or BACP.

You will need to have sensitivity, empathy and a genuine interest in the emotional problems faced by children, adolescents and their families and have excellent communications skills.

This post will also require a significant amount of professionalism and discretion whilst having the ability to deal with the extremes of human emotion, ambiguity and vulnerability.

The role is for 18 hours per week, term time only plus two Staff Training Days and attracts the following salary, based on level of qualification/experience;

Kent Range 9 £30,034 - £34,180 (pro rata for 18 hours a week term time plus 2 days) to £12,209 – £13,894.

To apply please complete the application form available on our website, and write a letter of application of no more than two sides of A4 explaining how your experience and impact make you a suitable candidate for this role.

Wrotham School is fully committed to equal opportunity employment and actively encourages applications from all potential candidates regardless of race, gender, sexuality and disability.

Wrotham School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people, and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. All posts are subject to an enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service and check against the ISA Barred List for children.

If you would like to make an application or discuss the post please contact Jan Wheeler, HR, on 03000 658 326 or jwheeler@wrotham.kent.sch.uk

Applications will be considered upon receipt and we reserve the right to withdraw this vacancy should sufficient interest be received. Therefore early application is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Closing Date: 30/09/2021 at 17:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

Wrotham School is part of the Character Education Trust and is a well disciplined 11-18 School.

Wrotham is a small village in the heart of Kent, surrounded by a scenic rural landscape and beautiful countryside with excellent (5 minute) access from the A20/M20 and close proximity to the A2/M2/M25/M26. Journey by road from nearby Bromley/ Dartford/ Bexley/ Orpington varies from 15-30 minutes. The local mainline station is a 10 minute walk from the school and is on the direct commuter line to Victoria Station in central London; this line includes stops at Bromley South.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

KTJ1