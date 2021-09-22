CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Liaison Officer - Job Share

Start Date: ASAP

Pay: Kent Range 5

Is this you!??

Do you have... - The patience of a saint? - A sense of humour? - Good problem solving ability? - Empathy? - A positive outlook on life? - Excellent communication skills? - Calmness? - Efficiency? - Diplomacy?

We can offer... - Wonderful children and families - Variety - A fantastic team - Good training and career development - Challenge within a supportive environment - A good laugh...everyday!

Family support for children's learning is very important to us. We need you to help parents and carers to support their children so that they can get the very best from their education. This could be anything from lending a friendly ear to help with housing or advice on parenting. We need you to get to know our families and to work closely with them and with other agencies to support children's pastoral and academic needs.

15 hours per week TERM TIME ONLY, JOB SHARE.

Closing Date: 01/10/2021 at 13:00

Interviews: TBA

Information about the school

Our school is a successful, thriving community. It has grown from 5 classes to a vibrant and successful primary school with 315 pupils. The school is set in delightful grounds and benefits from a completely modernised, bright and attractive building. Technology at the school is good, every classroom being equipped with interactive smartboards as well as tablets, Ipads, kindles and laptops.

The school budget is healthy and allows staff to plan exciting real life learning for the children both on and off site.

The school is run by dedicated individuals, all working to make children's learning great. They are a great team, highly skilled, friendly and professional. Please do come and meet them!

At Park Way we go above and beyond to ensure that we provide the very best for our children and their families, so its hard but rewarding work. ALL staff are expected to be a part of this ethos.

We would love to get the right person to join us on our journey to be the best school in the world so even if you are only remotely curious please do contact us and have a chat.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

