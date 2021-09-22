Community Support Worker - Casual (10 positions)

Location: Inverness (requires travel within the area)

Contract type: Casual

Hours: Flexible - as and when required

Salary: £9.50 per hour

The position supports people working from their own homes or out in the community. The service delivery hours for this vacancy are hours between: 7.30am to 10.30pm over 7 days per week, 365 days per year.

The working hours are flexible to fit round you and your commitments and can incorporate days, mornings or evenings. If you have other commitments in life (e.g. college, family, hobbies) then we'll work with you to be as flexible as possible around your other commitments.

We've got an opportunity...

Do you love helping people in need? Are you looking for a rewarding role that could kick start your career in the health and social sector? We are looking for a passionate and enthusiastic person with great people skills to join our Independent Living team.

Covering the Inverness and Mid-Ross area, the successful candidate will be supporting adults in their own home and enabling them to engage in activities within the local community. Support includes housing support, and daily living tasks for example providing meals, administering medication, giving emotional support, providing personal care and helping provide support to people to live independently in their own home. As well as this you could be supporting people to access education day centres, excursions and to work towards their goals.

Full training for this vacancy is provided and staff staff are given the opportunity to complete SVQ 2-4 in health and social care (depending on job level and completion of probation) .

The post holder will need to be willing and able to register with the SSSC and a car user/driver is essential for this role.

At the British Red Cross, we put the people that need us at the heart of what we do. As a Service Support Worker for this regulated service, you will provide the support and care which can make a vital difference to the quality of people's lives, allowing them to continue living at home in comfort.

Say hello to the team...

The Independent Living & Crisis Response service (IL/CR) supports people in the space between hospital and home and responds to the needs of people in crisis following an emergency; maintaining an extensive network of external relationships across health, social care, and emergency services.

This role could be for you if…

You're looking for a career in a caring profession and want to join our world renowned organisation as a springboard to a new career in social care.

You're caring and understanding of vulnerable people and their needs.

You're professional. You can deal with queries in a diplomatic and confidential manner.

You love being flexible. Working hours out with the norm suits you.

Also, you should be the following:

Educated to Standard Grade/GCSE level (or equivalent by experience)

IT literate

Full driving licence holder and access to own vehicle

Have a good knowledge of services provided by the NHS and Social Care

Closing date for application is 23.59 on Wednesday 6th October 2021 with interviews to follow soon after.

If you have any questions please email us: , quoting the job reference number #3077

This role includes working face to face with service users and social distancing will not be able to be maintained at all times therefore, it may not be suitable for people that may be at higher risk of harm from Covid-19.

A little bit more about us...

The British Red Cross help anyone, anywhere in the UK; get the support they need if crisis strikes. From hiring a wheelchair or dealing with loneliness, to adjusting to life in a new country - we're there when you need us.

Our organisation was born out of a desire to bring help without discrimination. Impartiality and neutrality have been central values for the Red Cross since we started.

At the British Red Cross, we are looking for the best people to help us provide support to millions of people affected by crisis in the UK. We want our team to reflect the diversity of the communities we serve, offering equal opportunities to everyone, regardless of; age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, or sexual orientation.

Diversity is something we celebrate and we want you to be able to bring your authentic-self to the Red Cross. We want you to feel that you are in an inclusive environment, and a great position to help us spread the power of kindness.

In the British Red Cross we will not tolerate any form of misconduct, including sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. We have a code of conduct in place, and are committed to creating a culture of integrity in the organisation where misconduct is not tolerated, situations of abuse are quickly investigated and perpetrators are dealt with effectively.

If you are appointed to a role within BRC you will be subject to the organisation's Code of Conduct, a copy of which you can find on our website.

As part of its recruitment and selection process the British Red Cross undertakes DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checking of all individuals who regularly work with or have access to children and vulnerable adults.

If driving is an essential requirement of the role, appropriate driver checks will be completed in line with current policy.

The British Red Cross, incorporated by Royal Charter 1908, is a charity registered in England and Wales (220949) and Scotland (SC037738).

