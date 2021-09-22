CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bereavement Support Practitioner

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRuyQ_0c4tAZn600

Would you like to bring your expertise, skills and experience to the third sector and contribute to a growing national charity? Are you passionate about supporting bereaved children, parents and families?

This charity helps children and young people (up to age 25), parents, and families, to rebuild their lives when a child grieves or when a child dies. They also provide training to professionals, equipping them to provide the best possible care to bereaved families.

Role: Bereavement Support Practitioner (part-time)

Hours: 18.75 hours per week

Rate: £24,000 pro rata per annum

Reporting to: Bereavement Services Regional Lead South

Base: Flexible working between home and the charity office at Loudwater, High Wycombe

About the role

The organisation is looking to recruit a Part-time Bereavement Support Practitioner who will support the Bereavement Services Regional Lead in the provision and evaluation of a service that ensures families and professionals can access high quality bereavement support in situations where a baby or child of any age has died, or where children or young people up to the age of 25 are bereaved. To provide support to individuals, couples, families and in group settings.

Applicants should have a recognised, health, social care, or counselling qualification, experience in working with parents, children and families, excellent communication skills and be passionate about supporting bereaved families.

Closing Date: Monday 11th October 2021

Interviews: Monday 18 October 2021 (by Zoom)

How to apply:

Please click 'Apply' and follow the job board process. You will receive an email from CHM Recruit containing further information on how to apply for the role. Please note that although you may be asked by the job board to upload a CV, you are not applying at this stage.

Applications will be reviewed, and interviews offered, on an ongoing basis. The charity reserves the right to close the role prior to the closing date should a suitable applicant be found, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

The charity recognises the positive value of diversity, promotes equality and challenges discrimination. They welcome and encourage job applications from people of all backgrounds, particularly where they are under-represented; currently, this includes disabled people, LGBTQ+ and those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups.

No agencies please.

