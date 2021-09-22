[Writing Prompt] Your Home Gadget/ DIY Project Interview

Choosing a toolkit can seem like an impossible task. Will it have everything you need? Will it have space to carry every DIY essential? But luckily, we’re here to help.For most users, a generic hand toolset is the best-suited type of toolkit for use around the home. These sets typically include hammers, screwdrivers, tape measures, pliers, and other tools used commonly for basic home maintenance.Then there are those made with specialists in mind. For instance, an electrician’s toolkit contains specialised gear like electrical tape and voltage testers. While mechanical sets tend to contain items like socket sets, ratchets and spanners...
