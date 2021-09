The Toyota Camry is one of the most popular cars on the road, and for good reason: It works. The Camry has shuffled people back and forth from the office to their house for four decades. Though, unlike the beloved Corolla, the Camry’s roots don’t spread too far into the performance side of things. Fortunately, Toyota is pushing to make everything fun, and the company’s 301 hp Toyota Camry is part of that list. Dubbed the Camry TRD, this Camry sports the same 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 that makes 301 hp that fits under the hood of other Camry models, though this Camry is lower and features a more aggressive body kit.

