While Titanfall 2 may have had a bit of a renaissance this year, another entry in the franchise isn't on the way. As spotted by Dexerto, Respawn community coordinator Jason Garza spoke about Titanfall at the end of a livestream, shooting down any hopes fans had a new game in the franchise releasing anytime soon, saying, "There's nothing. There's nothing there." [Update: There's some good news after all, as Respawn seems to be walking this back, teasing that there could be more Titanfall in the future.]

