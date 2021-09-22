UKinbound Convention: CEOs slam lack of support from Government, VisitBritain

An Overlay Model Specializing in the Analysis of Government Support for Chinese State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) The China corporate credit market consists of the private sector and SOEs, with the latter accounting for most of the corporate debt issues in the Chinese domestic market.[1] Defaults are on the rise for SOEs, especially in the past several years, due to the intended gradual phase out of backstops by the government. These credit events have raised concerns about the large number of SOEs that are controlled by Chinese local and regional governments (LRGs). However, it is challenging to assess the credit risk of SOEs empirically, considering the paucity of default data and the need to untangle the strength and impact of government support. At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we have developed an overlay model that aims to quantify the likelihood and impact of government support on the credit risk assessment of government-related entities (GREs) by incorporating important risk drivers in line with the S&P Global (China) Ratings’ rating criteria and scale. The overlay model produces an estimate of the notch adjustment on the stand-alone credit score of a corporate counterparty and, hence, is an essential component for calculating the final credit scores of SOEs.

