CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee can't wait to welcome foreign travellers again

travelmole.com
 12 days ago

TravelMole talks to D T Minich of Experience Kissimmee, following news the US will reopen its borders to foreign vaccinated travellers. UK visitors make up its largest contingent of international visitors.

www.travelmole.com

Comments / 0

 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
godsavethepoints.com

Breaking: US Will Announce End Of Travel Bans On Monday

Skepticism is fairly warranted at this point, but the United States will finally drop blanket travel bans in place for visitors from the UK and Europe. A press conference is scheduled at the White House for Monday (today), to unveil the new plans. Ahead of the exciting announcement, here’s what...
U.S. POLITICS
wmfe.org

Orlando International Airport Will Welcome Fully Vaccinated US Foreign Nationals Again Starting in November. Here’s How That Could Help the Local Economy.

US foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to fly into Orlando International Airport for the first time in almost two years come November. The Biden administration relaxed some international travel restrictions this week. Passengers from the UK and Europe must provide proof of full vaccination...
ORLANDO, FL
travelmole.com

Wales aligns with UK travel changes but opposes ditching Day 2 PCR tests

The Welsh Government has confirmed it will align with the UK and merge the green and amber travel lists into one. It removes the requirement for pre-departure testing for those fully vaccinated. The changes take effect by 4 October in alignment with the new UK rules. The Welsh Government hasn't...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Kissimmee, FL
Lifestyle
travelmole.com

Red list likely to be slashed to just nine countries

The UK's red list of high-risk destinations is set to be significantly reduced. The current 54 countries on the list could be slashed to just nine, the Telegraph reports. It includes countries such as Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico and South Africa. Currently, travellers have to quarantine in a hotel for 10...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many younger people are still awaiting their second dose.According to government data, around 81 per cent of over-16s have received two vaccines, rising to 89 per cent for a single jab.A number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome, provided (in most cases) that they can show a negative PCR test result.It’s worth remembering, however, that unvaccinated travellers returning to the UK from amber or red list...
WORLD
lonelyplanet.com

England's new travel rules take effect today - here's what you need to know

England is streamlining its COVID-19 border rules starting today, as it replaces the traffic light system with a "new clearer travel system". On the back of the UK's successful vaccination campaign, a new system for international travel comes into effect today. Under the change, the current traffic light system is replaced by a single list of red countries and territories that are considered high-risk in the context of COVID-19. Anywhere not on the red list is considered low-risk and therefore approved for non-essential travel.
TRAVEL
Best Life

You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travellers#Travelmole
biospace.com

Sputnik V Vaccine Won't Get Foreign Travelers into the US

Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was the first authorized for use to stem the pandemic, even before it was fully tested. Since that time, its 91.6% efficacy against the original strain has stood up to peer review in The Lancet. However, the vaccine has gained little to no traction in the West and will not be recognized as a means to gain entry to the United States under new immunization rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, all about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” cane into effect on 4 October.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.“Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these...
TRAVEL
travelmole.com

Global theme park attendances hit hard by Covid in 2020

The latest Themed Entertainment Association report, detailing 2020 park attendance globally, showed how badly theme parks were impacted by Covid last year. Due to months-long closures, the top 25 theme parks around the world welcomed about 83.1 million guests, just a third of pre-pandemic levels. Disney World in Florida saw...
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

Due to shortage fears, all of the supermarket items listed below may be difficult to obtain in the near future.

All the supermarket items you may struggle to buy soon amid shortage fears. The food supply chain has been hit with issues. Currently, the food supply chain is in disarray. A combination of issues, such as labour shortages and the soaring demand for gas as the world emerges from the pandemic, have resulted in supermarkets being hit with empty shelves.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
EatThis

6 Places You Should Never Enter Right Now, Say Virus Experts

With the United States never returning to lockdowns, and with more and more people getting vaccinated, people are going out again in droves, longing for things to get back to "normal." Problem is, no one told the coronavirus; it's still causing a pandemic. Just this week, average daily deaths topped 2,000, a grim reminder that this virus is hurting people in the background—or foreground—of our lives. One way to protect yourself, besides vaccination, to avoid certain places that increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. We asked virus experts and here's where they said to avoid right now. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Stock Up On Coca-Cola While You Can In Sioux Falls

If your favorite drink is a cold can of Coca-Cola, you could see less of the iconic red cans in stores across the country. Why? Well...they might not make it to the shelves. The Insider is reporting that Coca-Cola's New York City delivery partner is saying there aren't enough truck drivers to deliver the popular soft drink. This is leading to a product shortage in various grocery stores.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
travelmole.com

Club Med showcases e-Learning platform

To continue supporting travel partners, Club Med recently launched its educational platform Club Med University. It is a designed to support travel advisors in developing their knowledge about the Club Med brand, products, and novelties - facilitating advisors' abilities to increase their sales and revenue. It comprises a comprehensive seven-course...
LIFESTYLE
Only In Florida

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Florida Costs Around $200 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Have your very own slice of history at your fingertips when you visit this fantastic historic cabin in Tallahassee, Florida. With seclusion, privacy, and ultimate relaxation, this Airbnb cabin rental is just what you need to disconnect from city life and reconnect with nature. Plus, that added dose of history makes this rental all the […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Florida Costs Around $200 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
travelmole.com

More airlines relocate to Manchester Airport's new-look terminal

Manchester Airport's new £1 billion Terminal Two will welcome two more airlines from today. KLM and Air France become the latest carriers to move to the facility. With the traffic light system for travel due to be scrapped from next week, airport bosses are hoping to see more passengers return to the skies.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy