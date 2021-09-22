City of Pflugerville Owner’s Representative Services for Multi-Generational Recreation Center & City Hall Complex

The City of Pflugerville (City) is requesting a Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) from qualified consulting firms to provide Owner’s Representative Services for a Multi-Generational Recreation Center and City Hall Complex. The RFQ document can be viewed and downloaded from the link below. To be considered for this solicitation, your firm must meet the qualifications and satisfy the requirements set forth in the RFQ. If you are interested in being considered, please submit your SOQ by 4 p.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021 to: