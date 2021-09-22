‘Ten Thousand Birds’

Anyone who enters the Moelis Grand Reading Room in the Van Pelt-Dietrich Library Center is immediately confronted by an arresting sight: a 19-foot by 35-foot wool and silk mural that takes up one full wall of the large, light-filled study space. Two additional murals hang on other walls in the reading room. Created by Dutch artist and sustainability activist Claudy Jongstra, Fields of Transformation is softly toned in grays, creams, browns, and blues, its organic, abstract lines and whorls reminiscent of wispy clouds or water gently lapping on a beach. But according to Sarah Reidell, the Penn Libraries’ Margy E. Meyerson Head of Conservation, the mural does more than evoke the natural world: it is intimately and continuously affected by it. “Seasonally, we’ve seen changes. It expands. It gets heavier [in the summer]. Then it contracts when it’s less humid in the winter months.”

