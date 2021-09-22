CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ten Thousand Birds’

upenn.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a long history of the natural world inspiring classical music, from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” to Vaughn William’s “The Lark Ascending.” Now, Penn Live Arts will kick off its fall season with the local premiere of “Ten Thousand Birds” given by modern chamber music ensemble Alarm Will Sound in an outdoor performance at Morris Arboretum’s Bloomberg Farm on Sept. 25.

penntoday.upenn.edu

Times News

Hawk Mountain sees thousands of birds during migration count

“This is a spectacular view,” Cathy Folio said as she looked out over the South lookout at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. The 68-year-old from Effort took the semester off from her teaching job to explore. She didn’t see any bald eagles though. “The only thing I’m really seeing is the monarchs,”...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
inquirer.com

‘Ten Thousand Birds’ concert at Morris Arboretum will immerse listeners in sounds of nature

Outdoor concerts in unconventional places have been a default move over the pandemic, though prize-laden composer John Luther Adams has embraced concerts without walls for years. With full awareness of nature’s advantages and unpredictability, works such as Ten Thousand Birds — presented by Penn Live Arts on Sept. 25 at Morris Arboretum — are becoming his trademark.
MUSIC
Smithonian

To Understand Neanderthal Night-Hunting Methods, Scientists Caught Thousands of Birds With Their Bare Hands in Spanish Caves

Since the first Neanderthal (Homo neanderthalensis) fossils were discovered in the 1800s, scientists have done extensive studies on how these hominids lived. Researchers previously thought the early hominin only slept at night and hunted during the day. However, new findings suggest that Neanderthals worked together to hunt birds at night. They even used tools—like fire torches and nets—to forage for choughs, a cave-dwelling bird belonging to the corvid family, reports Maddie Bender for Vice.
WILDLIFE
#Birds#Ten Thousand#Classical Music#The Arts#Penn Live Arts#Bloomberg Farm#American#Alarm Will Sound
JamBase

Remembering Jimi Hendrix: ‘Purple Haze’ Live Playlist

Jimi Hendrix tragically died 51 years ago today from an accidental overdose. He was 27 years old. Hendrix is widely regarded as the greatest electric guitar player of all time. But he was also a talented songwriter and there aren’t many songs that are more symbolic of Jimi than “Purple Haze.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder curates Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and he headlines pretty much every year. This year, he’s headlining solo and with the rest of Pearl Jam. And when last night’s scheduled headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel at the last minute after their mother died, Vedder ended up filling in with another headlining set.
DANA POINT, CA
Rolling Stone

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.” Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach, but the Followill clan returned home to be with their ailing mother Betty Ann Murphy; she died Friday, the band revealed. Vedder served as the replacement headliner Friday — he’ll also headline Saturday night at the fest, with Pearl Jam playing Sunday — and the singer sent his condolences...
DANA POINT, CA
The Breakfast Club

Lil Nas X's 'Baby Registries' Raise Tens Of Thousands For Charities

Lil Nas X's fans brought the best gift to the "baby shower," and all they had to do was play the rapper's highly-anticipated album. The rapper delivered his debut studio album Montero, which has already racked up millions of streams, as expected, but the "Call Me By Your Name" musician also raised tens of thousands of dollars for multiple charities, through his fans thanks to the "baby registries" he set up ahead of the album's release.
CHARITIES
AFP

Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines

A "once-in-a-generation" music event circled the world Saturday, with a slew of megastars taking the stage in New York and beyond for Global Citizen Live -- 24 hours of shows across the planet to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.  Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans urged the audience to "take action" to help raise $6 billion needed by the World Food Programme, tackle vaccine inequality and pressure leaders ahead of the UN COP26 climate change conference in November.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Acquired by Red Arrow Studios International – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION Red Arrow Studios International has picked up international rights to “Controlling Britney Spears,” the follow-up documentary to “Framing Britney Spears,” produced by The New York Times and Red Arrow Studios’ Left/Right. The documentary was inspired by a confidential report obtained by The New York Times in which Spears told a court investigator that her conservatorship had devolved into “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” The new documentary reveals previously un-published details about the Times’ investigation which uncovered an extensive surveillance network created to monitor her every move. “Controlling Britney Spears” premiered last week on FX and Hulu in the U.S....
CELEBRITIES
upenn.edu

‘The climate girl’ at Penn

When unprecedented rainfall caused the Mexican town of San Pedro Tultepec to flood in 2015, climate change landed on Xiye Bastida’s doorstep. “For me that was a turning point,” says Bastida, now a Penn sophomore. “I saw all of this—the flooding in my hometown but also wildfires, hurricanes—as the second wave of the climate crisis that we were told wouldn’t come until the end of the century. I realized I had to be part of the solution.”
GLOBAL WARMING
upenn.edu

Mid-autumn moon festival

On the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, families gather to eat sweet mooncakes and celebrate the rising of the full moon. First celebrated more than 3,000 years ago, the mid-autumn event was originally a harvest festival, but today it has evolved to center on reunion with family, according to Penn Queer and Asian (Penn Q&A). The group partnered with the Penn Taiwanese Society and the LGBT Center hosted the event on Sept. 21.
CELEBRATIONS
Boston Herald

Boston Latino Film Festival’s (virtual) show will go on

This year’s 20th Boston Latino International Film Festival is yet another arts entry affected by the ongoing pandemic. “A film festival in person? There’s nothing like it with so many shared experiences,” BLIFF director Sabrina Avilés acknowledged. “We had hoped for a big shebang! But we decided months ago that...
BOSTON, MA
upenn.edu

Conserving Claudy Jongstra's "Fields of Transformation"

Anyone who enters the Moelis Grand Reading Room in the Van Pelt-Dietrich Library Center is immediately confronted by an arresting sight: a 19-foot by 35-foot wool and silk mural that takes up one full wall of the large, light-filled study space. Two additional murals hang on other walls in the reading room. Created by Dutch artist and sustainability activist Claudy Jongstra, Fields of Transformation is softly toned in grays, creams, browns, and blues, its organic, abstract lines and whorls reminiscent of wispy clouds or water gently lapping on a beach. But according to Sarah Reidell, the Penn Libraries’ Margy E. Meyerson Head of Conservation, the mural does more than evoke the natural world: it is intimately and continuously affected by it. “Seasonally, we’ve seen changes. It expands. It gets heavier [in the summer]. Then it contracts when it’s less humid in the winter months.”
VISUAL ART
Mitchellrepublic.com

Unique to South Dakota: Annual buffalo roundup draws tens of thousands

CUSTER STATE PARK — It’s a one-of-a-kind event and unique specifically to South Dakota. That is why Custer State Park Manager Matt Snyder made sure that everyone who came to the park would get to witness the 56th annual buffalo roundup on Friday morning at Custer State Park. Thousands lined...
LIFESTYLE
Herald & Review

Watch now: Tens of thousands pack Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton

CLINTON — For volunteer Nathan Lippert, his Sunday began at 4:30 a.m. to start preparing ham and bean stew at the Apple ‘n Pork Festival. “At 5 a.m. sharp, we start the first fire and every half hour after that, we start the next one,” he said. Apple 'n Pork...
CBS Pittsburgh

Curtains Up: Live Performances Return To Cultural District With Safety Precautions In Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tonight, for the first time in 18 months, the curtains will go up at the Byham Theater. But it won’t be without safety precautions in place. Anyone attending The Mavericks’ performance at the Byham Theater on Sunday night will need a ticket, a valid ID, a proof of vaccination card, and a mask. All of Pittsburgh’s Cultural Arts organizations are requiring proof of vaccination for indoor performances. Exceptions are in place, guests under 12 and those with a medical or religious exemption do not need proof of vaccination but they will need proof of a negative COVID-19...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Variety

Pearl Jam Wraps Ohana Fest With Hits, New Songs, Collaborations

If you believe the Internet, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder hadn’t sung live for four consecutive days since September 1992. But the unusually heavy workload didn’t hinder his performances in the least this weekend at his fifth Ohana festival on the beach in Dana Point, Calif., which found him playing three times with his new solo band (twice in public, once in private) and another with Pearl Jam, who closed the festival on Sunday with just their second show in three years. On the heels of debuting six songs from the group’s 2020 album “Gigaton” last Saturday at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury...
DANA POINT, CA

