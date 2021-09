​Larry R. Straight, 71, Hanover, passed away Sept. 19, 2021, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena. ​A memorial service will be held at Law Jones Funeral Home in Hanover on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at 3 p.m. with a luncheon for family and friends immediately following at the Hanover VFW. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.