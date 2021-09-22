CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Mayday Parade: "We actually have a bunch of stuff recorded"

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Derek Sanders and guitarist Alex Garcia drop a few hints about the band's upcoming plans. Mayday Parade have been busier than ever during the pandemic: they've managed to put out four new singles, an EP, a live EP, and a bunch of music videos and livestreams in that time. Of course, it hasn't all been plain sailing, but as the Florida natives make it over to the UK for Slam Dunk, their first live show in two years, it seems like things were getting back on track. Singer Derek Sanders and guitarist Alex Garcia give us the lowdown on their return at the festival and their plans to keep the new music coming through the rest of the year.

One Step Closer: "The whole record is sad"

Run For Cover signees One Step Closer have arrived with their debut album. "The whole record is sad lyrically," considers One Step Closer's Ryan Savitski while discussing his band's debut full length 'This Place You Know', a coming-of-age record about finding yourself disconnected from your hometown. "It's like when you've...
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Tyla

Harry Potter Fans Stunned As Luna Lovegood Appears In Silent Witness

Silent Witness fans have been treated to the ultimate crossover as it appears Luna Lovegood has stepped beyond the magical realm into the equally murky world of law. Yep, actress Evanna Lynch, who played spaced-out Ravenclaw Luna in the franchise from Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, is now playing Paisley in Silent Witness, with the BBC One drama now in its 24th season.
MOVIES
New York Post

Ciara turns Russell Wilson’s jersey into a dress for the Met Gala

Baseball is America’s pastime, but football is king in the country right now. Ciara understood the assignment at the Met Gala Monday night, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”. The singer showed up to the New York City-based ball in a lime-green sequined dress, inspired by her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amomama

Rapper Big L Was Tragically Killed at Just 24 in 1999 – Years Later History Repeated Itself

Rapper Big L met his untimely death at 24 after being shot by an assailant. Years later, his accused murderer met his own end in very similar circumstances. The American rap industry is rife with high-profile assassinations of some of the best rappers the world has ever witnessed, such as 2Pac Shakur to Biggie Smalls. Many more rappers have lost their lives in their prime, and one of those is Lamont Coleman, who was known professionally as Big L.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
CHARITIES
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES

