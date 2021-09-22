Mayday Parade: "We actually have a bunch of stuff recorded"

Singer Derek Sanders and guitarist Alex Garcia drop a few hints about the band's upcoming plans. Mayday Parade have been busier than ever during the pandemic: they've managed to put out four new singles, an EP, a live EP, and a bunch of music videos and livestreams in that time. Of course, it hasn't all been plain sailing, but as the Florida natives make it over to the UK for Slam Dunk, their first live show in two years, it seems like things were getting back on track. Singer Derek Sanders and guitarist Alex Garcia give us the lowdown on their return at the festival and their plans to keep the new music coming through the rest of the year.