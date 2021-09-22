CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The polemic comment of Lady's Gambit that has been denounced by a chess champion

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNona Gaprindashvili, champion of the chess world, has denounced Netflix for a controversial comment that can be heard about her in the Gambit of Lady. The company may have to pay for five million dollars. The series, based on the homonymous novel by Walter Tevis, tells the story of an...

www.dailynewsen.com

Comments / 0

epicstream.com

$5M Lawsuit Filed Against Netflix For a Comment on The Queen's Gambit Finale

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Netflix is under fire as a $5 million lawsuit was filed against them by Georgian Chessmaster Nona Gaprindashvili over a comment made in the finale of The Queen’s Gambit when Beth Harmon faced Russian Grandmaster Viktor Laev during the Moscow Invitational. The suit was lodged on alleged sexist defamation and invasion of privacy.
newschain

Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit hit with $5 million lawsuit by real-life chess champ

Netflix is being sued for $5 million by chess icon Nona Gaprindashvili over a line in The Queen’s Gambit comparing her to the main character. In the episode, a commentator says Gaprindashvili “has never faced men”. Gaprindashvili’s lawyers claim that’s “manifestly false” as well as “grossly sexist and belittling”. By 1968, the year in which this episode is set, she had competed against at least 59 male chess players, including at least ten Grandmasters of that time.
Law.com

Female Chess Grandmaster Sues Netflix for 'The Queen's Gambit' Plotline Claiming She 'Never Faced Men' in a Match

Grandmaster chess player Nona Gaprindashvili sued Netflix for defamation Thursday in California Central District Court in connection with the popular miniseries ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’ The suit, filed by Rufus-Isaacs Acland & Grantham, accuses Netflix of falsely claiming in the series that Gaprindashvili had ‘never faced men’ in a chess match when she had competed against at least 59 male chess players at the time the episode is set. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-07408, Gaprindashvili v. Netflix, Inc.
wmleader.com

Chess champion sues Netflix over ‘sexist and belittling’ line about her in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

A single line of dialogue from The Queen’s Gambit has earned Netflix a $5 million defamation lawsuit. Chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix on Thursday over a line referencing her in the hit streaming show that she described as “grossly sexist and belittling,” The New York Times and Deadline report.
Primetimer

Female chess pioneer Nona Gaprindashvili sues Netflix for erasing her accomplishments in The Queen's Gambit

Nona Gaprindashvili, who in 1978 became the first woman to be named a chess grandmaster, was pained to learn that the Netflix limited series erased her many successes against male opponents. In the final episode of The Queen's Gambit, an announcer is heard describing the triumphs of Anya Taylor-Joy's Beth Harmon. “The only unusual thing about her, really, is her sex, and even that’s not unique in Russia,” the announcer intones, as a woman watching the match comes into focus. “There’s Nona Gaprindashvili, but she’s the female world champion and has never faced men.” Today, the 80-year-old Gaprindashvili, who lives in Tbilisi, Georgia, filed a lawsuit against Netflix in Federal District Court in Los Angeles, seeking millions of dollars in damages for what the suit claims is a “devastating falsehood, undermining and degrading her accomplishments before an audience of many millions” and calling for the line about her not facing men to be removed. “They were trying to do this fictional character who was blazing the trail for other women, when in reality I had already blazed the trail and inspired generations,” Gaprindashvili said in a recent video interview arranged by her lawyers, speaking in Georgian, which was translated to English by her grandson. “That’s the irony.” Netflix responded that it believes her claim is without merit. “Netflix has only the utmost respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this claim has no merit and will vigorously defend the case,” the company said in a statement.
New York Post

Chess legend sues Netflix for $5M over ‘Queen’s Gambit’ portrayal

Soviet-era chess legend Nona Gaprindashvili has sued Netflix over “The Queen’s Gambit” series, alleging defamation and saying that a line in the hit show’s finale was “grossly sexist and belittling.”. “The only unusual thing about her, really, is her sex, and even that’s not unique in Russia,” an announcer of...
Walter Tevis
Nona Gaprindashvili
Anya Taylor Joy
Radar Online.com

Netflix Sued For $5 Million Over 'The Queen’s Gambit,' Female Pro Chess Player Furious They Made Her Russian

A professional female chess player is accusing Netflix of defaming her in The Queen’s Gambit. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nona Gaprindashvili is suing Netflix for defamation and false light. Article continues below advertisement. Gaprindashvili describes herself as a “pioneer of women’s chess and a much-loved icon in...
