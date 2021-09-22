The mechanics of the Tyler Bertuzzi vaccine choice

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman revealed in a press conference that forward Tyler Bertuzzi is the only member of the roster to remain unvaccinated. The NHL’s restrictions on unvaccinated players will prevent Bertuzzi from playing in any of the Red Wings’ nine games in Canada this season. COVID protocol requires that Bertuzzi remain temporarily suspended during any games in Canada. As a result, he will be unable to travel with the team in that time and will surrender $21,250 every day he’s suspended for this reason, which could be over $400,000. This will also free up an equal amount of cap space for the Red Wings.