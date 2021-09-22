CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: NFL has no immediate plans to change taunting rule enforcement

By Caio Miari
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL has no immediate plans to instruct its competition committee to modify the enforcement of the taunting rule, sources told Mark Maske of the Washington Post. The league informed teams over the offseason it would start to crack down on post-play demonstrations, and the NFL believes rule enforcement has gone as expected over the first two weeks despite the criticism. It also thinks players will eventually adjust.

