Tennessee State

Tennessee Modernizing Football Ticket Pricing Model Beginning in 2022

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Athletics has finalized plans to implement a more simplified and modernized football ticket purchasing process beginning with the 2022 season. The impending changes stem from several months of thoughtful analysis and consideration of fan feedback, including requests to create a more equitable and affordable pricing model throughout Neyland Stadium. Similar fan input led to the development of multiple new and exciting fan experience amenities/renovations set to debut next football season.

