Mindtree expands with Executive appointments in Asia-Pacific and Europe
Mindtree, global technology services and digital transformation company, is expanding in. to further accelerate growth in the two markets. The company has appointed Klaus Seifert as Head of Strategy for Europe and Chief Business Officer for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH). Munich-based Seifert brings more than two decades of experience in sales, business development, and P&L management across diverse industry sectors. He was formerly the head of Global Technology Services for DACH at IBM.content.techgig.com
