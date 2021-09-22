Mindtree expands with Executive appointments in Asia-Pacific and Europe

A leading provider of financial, risk and business advisory, regulatory, and tax services that is also well known for internal audits has announced the launch of the. “We strongly believe in fostering a work environment where women can flourish, and implementing initiatives that support, advance, retain and reward them. Not only is it the right thing to do, for us, it is also a smart and strategic business imperative to be a more inclusive and diverse firm,” the firm said in the statement.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO