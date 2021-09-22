LBPD Remembers Investigator Dusty Wainscott
Lititz Borough – The LBPD is mourning the death of Investigator Dusty Wainscott of the Grayson County Sheriff's Office. Investigator Wainscott collapsed and died on September 8, 2021 after chasing and getting into a physical altercation with two suspects. Please join us in remembering this fallen hero. Follow the link to read more about Investigator Wainscott, https://www.odmp.org/officer/25492-investigator-dusty-wainscott.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
Comments / 0