Lititz, PA

LBPD Remembers Investigator Dusty Wainscott

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

Lititz Borough – The LBPD is mourning the death of Investigator Dusty Wainscott of the Grayson County Sheriff's Office. Investigator Wainscott collapsed and died on September 8, 2021 after chasing and getting into a physical altercation with two suspects. Please join us in remembering this fallen hero. Follow the link to read more about Investigator Wainscott, https://www.odmp.org/officer/25492-investigator-dusty-wainscott.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

#Lbpd#Lititz Borough#Lodd

