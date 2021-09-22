“Road Trip!” 15 Great Things to Do In Historic East Aurora, NY
East Aurora sits southeast of Buffalo. It has a population of about 6,000 residents. And, it is loaded with many great things to do during a visit! It has one of the great Main Streets in Upstate New York. Running just over a mile there is history, art, beauty, whimsy, great places to eat and socialize, an Art Deco theatre, the home of a U.S. president, and the "largest and most famous 5 and ten-cent store in America. Yup, it is road trip time and our destination this trip is fun and fantastic East Aurora, New York. All aboard!wdhifm.com
