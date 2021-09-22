CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Aurora, NY

“Road Trip!” 15 Great Things to Do In Historic East Aurora, NY

By BIG CHUCK
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

East Aurora sits southeast of Buffalo. It has a population of about 6,000 residents. And, it is loaded with many great things to do during a visit! It has one of the great Main Streets in Upstate New York. Running just over a mile there is history, art, beauty, whimsy, great places to eat and socialize, an Art Deco theatre, the home of a U.S. president, and the "largest and most famous 5 and ten-cent store in America. Yup, it is road trip time and our destination this trip is fun and fantastic East Aurora, New York. All aboard!

Discover This Beautiful and Historical Trail In Cooperstown Featuring Unique Irish-style Tower

A friend of mine who used to live in Cooperstown and is someone who really enjoys a good hike took me on a trail that I've heard of but have never hiked on before this weekend: the Clark Tower Castle Trail. This trail sits on Clark Sports Center-owned land on a piece of property located between River Road and Beaver Meadow Road. The access point is off of Beaver Meadow Road. You'll see a black metal gate where the trail begins off that road.
Is the Statue of Liberty Actually a Lighthouse?

Have you ever been to the Statue of Liberty before? For outsiders, it's something that they might have dreamt about visiting. When chatting with Hudson Valley residents, the majority of them haven't been to this historical site. There were many things that I was intrigued about when learning more about...
Free Fishing Day Coming to New York This Saturday

All New Yorkers can celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day with free fishing. The state is waiving the usual license requirement for one day. This Saturday, September 25 is one of six free fishing days New York plans each year. Governor Kathy Hocul says they hope to encourage more people to try the sport. It’s also aimed at getting the anglers from neighboring states to try New York’s "world-class" waters.
“Pumpkinmania!” A Guide To 21 Top Upstate New York Pumpkin Patches

It is time for us all to try and find The Great Pumpkin! There are over 100 pumpkin patches scattered around Upstate New York. They are all fun, colorful, family-friendly, and a great place to spend a gorgeous Upstate New York fall weekend. Almost all pumpkin patch places now offer a wide variety of things to do other than just pick a pumpkin. There are spook houses, craft shops, hayrides, corn mazes, food, apple cider, live music, petting zoos, and so much more. Yes, it's not your grandparents' pumpkin patch anymore! Here is a sampler of 21 of the very best pumpkin patches in Upstate. Check them out and go and visit...they are ready for a busy October!
Thousands Attended Sharon Springs Harvest Fest This Weekend

It was another busy weekend in tiny Sharon Springs, NY this past weekend. The village's annual Harvest Festival always attracts thousands over a two day weekend. There were many vendor tents up selling their wares, all the little shops in town were busy, and a whole area of food trucks and tents kept the crowd happy and fed. Here are some scenes from teh 2021 Harvest Festival.
See Hundreds Of Beautiful Mums At Peak Color At Free Festival In Upstate NY

There are tons of beautiful things about the fall season. There are pumpkins, foliage, and mums to name a few. If you love mums, you have to check this out. Mums often get forgotten about when it comes to Autumn, many people forget they hit the peak of their beauty this time of year. For years one town about 2 hours away from the Utica-Rome area has been doing a festival with hundreds of mums on showcase, this will be the 56th annual event to be exact.
