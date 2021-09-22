CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Pretenders to Release Deluxe Editions of First Two Albums

By Allison Rapp
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first two albums by the Pretenders will be released in deluxe editions, with tracks personally curated by bandleader Chrissie Hynde. The sets will arrive on Nov. 5. Pretenders (Deluxe Edition) and Pretenders II (Deluxe Edition) will be available as three-disc sets, as well on limited-edition colored vinyl. Booklets will include rare photos of the band, newly written liner notes and an exclusive, hand-numbered Pretenders print.

wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Related
iconvsicon.com

Deluxe Editions of ‘Pretenders’ and ‘Pretenders II’ Curated by Chrissie Hynde To Arrive On November 5th!

At the turn of the 80s, Pretenders announced themselves to the world with what is widely regarded one of the greatest debut albums of all time. They solidified their status as one of the most exciting bands around with their follow up album Pretenders II, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Consisting of their most famous line-up with Chrissie Hynde (vocals and guitar), James Honeyman-Scott (guitar), Pete Farndon (bass) and Martin Chambers (drums), Pretenders first two albums created a rock sound that perfectly blended glistening guitar hooks, striking vocals with undertones of punk that still sounds fresh to this day.
ROCK MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

KISS Celebrate Iconic ‘DESTROYER’ Album With Super Deluxe Anniversary Edition Release In November!

Celebrating its 45 anniversary, Destroyer was originally released in 1976 and is considered to be one of the quintessential KISS albums. It is the band’s first album to sell one million copies in its first year and holds the title of being their all-time best selling studio album. Packed with concert staples and KISS Army favorites including “Detroit Rock City,” “Shout It Out Loud,” “God Of Thunder” and “Beth,” on November 19, 2021 UMe will release KISS – Destroyer 45th in the form of a Super Deluxe 4-CD + Blu-ray Audio box set as well as on standard double black vinyl and limited edition yellow and red double colored vinyl, 2-CD set, and digital. Destroyer 45th can be pre-ordered, HERE.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Exodus release new song “Clickbait” off first album in 7 years

Thrash legends Exodus have shared the second single off their first album in seven years, Persona Non Grata, which comes out 11/19 via Nuclear Blast (pre-order). It's called "Clickbait" and it includes lines like "false headlines full of lies to keep us entertained" and "our journalistic masters command and we obey," which, like, make of that what you will I guess, but the song does rip. Listen and maybe don't watch the lyric video below.
ROCK MUSIC
Westword

All-Star Jazz Band The Cookers Play Dazzle Before Releasing Their First Album in Five Years

Last March, the guys in jazz supergroup The Cookers were set to record a live album in London as part of a European tour. After the tour got scrapped because of the pandemic, veteran musicians and members Billy Harper, Cecil McBee, George Cables, Eddie Henderson and Billy Hart, who started playing professionally in the ’60s, and younger players David Weiss and Donald Harrison got the urge to play again and make a new album last July.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Lowe
Person
Chrissie Hynde
Popculture

Daughtry Set to Release First Album Without Major Record Label (Exclusive)

Chris Daughtry and the rest of the band members of Daughtry are set to release their first studio album without a major record label, and the success of their two singles from their Dearly Beloved album, "World On Fire" and "Heavy Is The Crown" are already proving its success. Currently sitting in third place for the highest streaming rock band in the country, Daughtry is having their most successful year since 2010, and it's hard not to credit it to the singer's self-owned record label, DOGTREE Records. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the lead frontman described the freedom he feels with this album, and what will separate this one from the rest when it drops on Friday, Sept. 17.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

The Black Keys To Release 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of ‘El Camino’

It’s been nearly a decade since The Black Keys released their 3-time Grammy-winning album, El Camino, and the duo is ready to do it again. The special 10th anniversary Deluxe edition of the album will include live sessions, exclusive posters and a previously unreleased Live in Portland, Maine concert. Among...
ROCK MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Eels Set January Release For New Album 'Extreme Witchcraft', Post First Single

Eels have shared details of their 14th studio album. 'Extreme Witchcraft' will arrive via E Works/[PIAS] on January 28, following up 2020's 'Earth To Dora', which the band has not been able to tour behind just yet, though they're due to head out for the Lockdown Hurricane Tour in spring 2022.
MUSIC
Mount Shasta Herald

McCloud band Monkey Lash to release first album, 'Jangle Pop'

The band called Monkey Lash, made up of four McCloud High School students, is making a name for themselves. McCloud's last successful band was the Hot N Tots in the 20s and 30s. Now, Monkey Lash, which has performed publicly in many McCloud events, is producing their first record album "Jangle Pop,'' which will be coming out on Oct. 10.
MCCLOUD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pretenders#Deluxe#Pretenders Ii#The Paradise Theater#The Kid Jensen Show
Mercury News

Bay Area rock legend releases first solo album in a decade

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Lindsey Buckingham is back with a brand new album. The self-titled affair is the Bay Area native’s first solo offering in a decade. His previous solo outing was 2011’s “Seeds We Sow,” although Buckingham released a full-length offering with fellow Fleetwood Mac icon Christine McVie – the descriptively titled “Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie” – in 2017.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

MitiS Releases Deluxe Version of Sophomore Album ‘Lost’

MitiS delivered serene sounds earlier this year on his sophomore album Lost and has now beefed it up with a bonus track and remixes!. If there’s one thing that MitiS has succeeded in over the past few years, it’s creating emotion-fueled soundscapes for his fans to explore. His 2018 album ‘Til the End was dripping with sublime tunes and he followed that up with even more impressive releases including Lost, which dropped back in April on Ophelia Records. The sophomore album from MitiS quickly won over the hearts of many of his faithful followers and saw him gain even more momentum as everyone soaked in his sounds, and now he’s delivered a deluxe version of the release as well.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Roger Taylor Releases First Solo Album in Eight Years

Roger Taylor wrote and recorded his first solo album in eight years after finding himself sitting out on a postponed tour with Queen and Adam Lambert in 2020 following the onset of the pandemic. Using his “free time,” Taylor began assembling new material throughout the 18-month lockdown for Outsider, the musician’s first solo release since Fun on Earth in 2013.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
IndieWire

‘Halloween Kills’ Changes Release to Day-and-Date in Theaters and Streaming on Peacock

In a surprise move, Universal has shifted David Gordon Green’s horror outing “Halloween Kills” to a day-and-date release. The sequel will stream on Peacock on October 15, the same day it opens in theaters. “Halloween Kills” will be available free of charge to Peacock subscribers. Both Universal Pictures and Peacock are operated by NBCUniversal. The move to streaming for the latest entry in the “Halloween” franchise is an exception to the theatrical windows established last year during the pandemic between Universal Pictures and select exhibition chains like AMC and Regal. An agreement was made between the studio and theaters where films...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
x1065.com

WALK THE MOON drop two new songs, announce release date for new album 'HEIGHTS'

WALK THE MOON is bringing New Wave back with their new song "Fire in Your House," one of two fresh tracks that the band released Friday. The song and its video feature the late, legendary South African musician Johnny Clegg and his son, Jesse Clegg, both of whom co-wrote the track. The recording of "Fire in Your House" was Clegg's last before he died in June of 2019.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

VanJess Release Deluxe Edition Of ‘Homegrown’ Project

Great news for fans of VanJess (members of the DopeHouse, included). The Keep Cool/RCA sisters have expanded their their Homegrown EP into a full-length project (or, “deluxe edition EP”). Adding an additional five songs, the now 14-song project includes both their cover of “Say Yes” (with TOKiMONSTA) and their update of “Slow Down” with Lucky Daye among the new tracks.
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Genesis Launch Reunion Tour: Videos, Set List

Genesis launched their reunion with a performance in Birmingham, England on Monday night (Sept. 20), bringing Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford on stage together for the first time in 14 years. After delivering part of the instrumental track “Duke’s End,” the band sprung into the night’s first song,...
ROCK MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
335
Followers
2K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy