Kiss manager Doc McGhee revealed to the Talking Metal podcast that the upcoming Kiss biopic, Shout It Out Loud, is gaining steam. McGhee updated fans by explaining, “We have a script that's completely done. . . The script is about the first four years of Kiss. Basically, it's before they were famous. And I think it's a very interesting look at the formation of Kiss, the mindset of how that came about, the social pressure that everybody was (under) in the '60s and '70s that brought something like Kiss to the forefront (so) that it could actually happen.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO