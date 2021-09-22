CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROTC cadets depart for training

By Jerry Gaytan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Sep. 17, the Ferris State University ROTC loaded up the cadets on two chinook helicopters to their training at Fort Custer. The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) at Ferris is taking all 42 cadets to Fort Custer, in Battle Creek, for training. It is about a 45-minute flight where the cadets will perform land training, field training problems, leadership exercises and missions. The two Chinook helicopters landed on the IM fields on campus after delays due to early morning fog.

