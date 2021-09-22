More Than 100 Countries Call for Protecting at Least 30% of the Global Ocean by 2030
More than 100 countries have publicly committed to support a goal to protect at least 30% of the global ocean by 2030, often referred to as “30 by 30.”. The milestone was shared Wednesday during the high-level “Transformative Action for Nature and People” event during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. This announcement is a sign of the momentum building to safeguard the ocean for people, climate, and nature.www.pewtrusts.org
Comments / 0