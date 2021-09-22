CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than 100 Countries Call for Protecting at Least 30% of the Global Ocean by 2030

By Masha Kalinina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 countries have publicly committed to support a goal to protect at least 30% of the global ocean by 2030, often referred to as “30 by 30.”. The milestone was shared Wednesday during the high-level “Transformative Action for Nature and People” event during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. This announcement is a sign of the momentum building to safeguard the ocean for people, climate, and nature.

WNMT AM 650

Bolivian president calls for global debt relief for poor countries

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Bolivian President Luis Arce called on Saturday for a global agreement to lower debts for poor countries at a diplomatic summit in Mexico, as he and other heads of state seek to boost a new Latin American and Caribbean diplomatic block. The socialist South American leader...
AMERICAS
AFP

Iceland falls short of Europe's first women-majority parliament

Iceland believed briefly Sunday it had become the first country in Europe to have a women-majority parliament after its election a day earlier, but a recount showed it fell short, an election official told AFP. Of the 63 seats in the Althing parliament, 30 were won by women, or 47.6 percent, following the recount in one of Iceland's constituencies, the head of the electoral commission in the Northwest constituency, Ingi Tryggvason, said. Earlier Sunday, projections based on final results had credited women with 33 seats, or 52 percent. "We decided to hold a recount because the result was so close," Tryggvason said, adding that no-one had requested the recount.
POLITICS
wri.org

RELEASE: More than 50 Mayors Call on Governments and Companies to Conserve Forests

City leaders representing combined population of nearly 173 million residents have issued the Cities4Forests “Call to Action on Forests & Climate”. WASHINGTON (September 22, 2021)—Fifty-seven cities, including 51 mayors, have issued a declaration calling on governments, companies and financial institutions to urgently ramp up policies and investments to support forest conservation, restoration and sustainable forest management. The signatories of the declaration represent some of the largest and most influential cities in the world, including Freetown, Glasgow, Jakarta, Mumbai, Oslo, Paris, San Francisco and São Paulo.
ECONOMY
ecomagazine.com

Making the Ocean an Ally in Climate Protection

Mesocosm experiment on Gran Canaria investigates a possible solution for the long-term removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere with the help of the ocean. In a mesocosm experiment just starting on Gran Canaria, scientists from six nations led by GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel are investigating to what extent the ocean can help absorb more carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air and what impacts this has on marine life. The experiment is taking place as part of the EU project Ocean-based Negative Emission Technologies (OceanNETs). The project, which has been running since July 2020, aims to provide an integrated assessment of targeted measures for CO2 removal in the ocean.
EARTH SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Least Financially Stressed Country

It is hard to peg a methodology for determining financial stress. Some people make a great deal of money but do not live within their means. Some people have modest incomes but are thrifty. Occasionally, people or families get hit with overwhelming costs like huge medical bills. Their financial stress can change for the worse […]
INCOME TAX
abc17news.com

At UN, turmoil in Haiti, Ethiopia draws global concern

The speeches may be scripted, but the United Nations General Assembly can sometimes be the only direct window into the regional challenges that command global concern. Anticipation was high Saturday for the world leaders speaking on behalf of some of the most unstable and unsettling current conflicts. That included India’s fight over the Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti’s domestic crises spilling into a migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and questions about the Ethiopian government’s role in reported starvation deaths in the Tigray region.
WORLD
The Independent

Small islands caught between tourism economy, climate change

Come visit the Maldives its president entreated the world at this year's United Nations General Assembly moments before switching to an impassioned plea for help combatting climate change. The adjacent appeals illustrated a central dilemma for many small island developing states: their livelihoods, or their lives? The United Nations recognizes 38 member states, scattered across the world's waters, as small island developing states grouped together because they face “unique social, economic and environmental challenges.” This bloc is particularly vulnerable to climate change. This bloc is also particularly dependent on tourism — a significant driver of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
trust.org

COVID-fuelled child labour crisis spurs call for global social protection fund

ADDIS ABABA, Sept 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With thousands of children being forced into child labour every day, leading child rights activists on Wednesday called for a global social protection fund to stem the loss of a generation to COVID-19. The pandemic has pushed many countries - from the United States to Rwanda - to spend trillions of dollars on short-term measures, including payments to businesses and poor families, to cushion their populations from economic shocks.
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

Why Haitians are fleeing Chile for the U.S. border

SANTIAGO, Chile — Along empty streets lined with shuttered businesses, there’s little sign of the bustle that just a few a years ago earned the neighborhood of Quilicura the nickname “Little Haiti.”. Increasingly restrictive migration policies here, and a belief that the United States has grown more welcoming to immigrants...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Thunberg chides leaders for 'blah, blah, blah' on climate

Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world.They even cast doubt on the intentions behind a youth climate gathering where they were speaking in Milan Four hundred climate activists from 180 countries were invited to Italy’s financial capital for a three-day Youth4Climate summit that will send its recommendations to a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Scotland, that begins Oct. 31. But participants are demanding more accountability from leaders and...
ENVIRONMENT
Gephardt Daily

Report: Global warming is causing ‘unprecedented changes’ to oceans

Sept. 23 (UPI) — Human-induced global warming is “causing unprecedented changes” to the oceans including warming waters, decreasing ice levels and rising seas, according to a recently published report by more than 150 scientists. Published Wednesday, the annual Ocean State Report 5 by the Copernicus Marine Service and Mercator Ocean...
GLOBAL WARMING
buffalonynews.net

'We must protect our oceans'

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on Saturday stressed on the importance of natural resources and said that "we must protect our oceans". "Our oceans are also the lifeline of international...
POLITICS
travelmole.com

More than 400 global destinations awarded WTTC Safe Travels stamp

The World Travel & Tourism Council has awarded New Zealand, Switzerland, and Oman its WTTC Safe Travels stamp. There are now more than 400 destinations around the world with the Safe Travels' stamp. It is a globally recognised seal of approval for Covid-safe destinations with the aim to encourage the...
WORLD
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

Comments / 0

