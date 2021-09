Photo courtesy of Unsplash. When I thought about what life would be like during my senior year of college, I was hopeful that we’d be able to manage the pandemic after living with it for nearly two years. With the breakthrough of vaccines and their availability nationwide, I was hopeful that our campus community could return to some semblance of normalcy this year. I now wonder if this was all a beautiful lie. Instead of coherence, I have been inundated with contradiction, a failure to establish ourselves on common facts, and what I see as a confused interpretation of where we as a community want to be heading in regards to our policies surrounding this pandemic.

