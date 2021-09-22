GAINESVILLE, Ga. (September 22, 2021) – Be the friendly face that brings a meal and a smile to so many of Gainesville-Hall seniors. Meals on Wheels, a community program that assists seniors, is seeking volunteers for meal delivery. Approximately 500 seniors receive lunches delivered by friendly volunteers each Monday through Friday. For some seniors, this daily visit may be the only social interaction they have during the day. There is also a Pets Program for furry companions.