550 Prospect Place, contextually sensitive Prospect Heights rental, launches leasing with one month free rent

Over the course of the Brooklyn building boom, which shows no signs of ebbing, locals have become distrustful of high-profile developers hoping to bring towering, architecturally insensitive buildings to their beloved neighborhoods. However, 550 Prospect Place offers a more respectful option. Permits list the owner as Steven Hurwitz, founder and CEO of the Brooklyn-founded and focused CAVU Property Group. Brooklyn-based IMC Architecture is listed as the designer of record for the seven-story building, which presents a contemporary take on classic Brooklyn architecture. An affordable lottery took place for 13 units from $1,849/month earlier this summer, and leasing is underway on the market-rate units.