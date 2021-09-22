CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

550 Prospect Place, contextually sensitive Prospect Heights rental, launches leasing with one month free rent

By CityRealty Staff
cityrealty.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of the Brooklyn building boom, which shows no signs of ebbing, locals have become distrustful of high-profile developers hoping to bring towering, architecturally insensitive buildings to their beloved neighborhoods. However, 550 Prospect Place offers a more respectful option. Permits list the owner as Steven Hurwitz, founder and CEO of the Brooklyn-founded and focused CAVU Property Group. Brooklyn-based IMC Architecture is listed as the designer of record for the seven-story building, which presents a contemporary take on classic Brooklyn architecture. An affordable lottery took place for 13 units from $1,849/month earlier this summer, and leasing is underway on the market-rate units.

