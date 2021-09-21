CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Patricia Krause

Star Courier
 10 days ago

Kewanee - Patricia "Patty", "Pat" Krause, 84, of Kewanee Illinois died peacefully in the early morning hours on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Patty was born in Peoria, IL, on January 1, 1937. She was the daughter of Harold Pepple and Anna "Walters" Pepple. She married Francis J. Krause in Kewanee on June 1, 1963 and he preceded her in death on October 15, 2008. Survivors include one son, Tim Krause of Galesburg, IL and many nieces and one nephew, in addition to several great-nieces and great-nephews. Patty was a former member of St Anthony's Catholic church before joining St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was very devoted to her church.

