Real estate investor and movie director, Tom De Nolf, had been expressing his interest in purchasing 500 Main Street in Downtown Garland since the property was first vacated by the Peavy family and their Garland Furniture store. It is the most prominent corner in the historic downtown area, and there have been several prospective buyers, and even a contract or two on the property. On September 15 Tom De Nolf with business partner Candace Rubin closed on the sale and became the official new owners.

GARLAND, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO