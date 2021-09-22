Experience Relaxed Luxury And So Much More At Pursell Farms In Alabama

Alabama is home to several places that are perfect for a relaxing getaway, one of which is Pursell Farms. This unique getaway destination isn’t just relaxing, but it’s also luxurious. To learn all about Pursell Farms, including what it offers, take a look below.

Pursell Farms is a boutique resort that's tucked away in the foothills of the scenic Appalachian Mountains in Sylacauga, Alabama. It's a definite must-stay for anyone seeking a relaxing getaway.

When it comes to accommodations, several options are available, including The Inn. The three-story Inn features 40 guest rooms that have been beautifully decorated and are perfect for an overnight stay.

Cottages are also available, which are set among scenic mountains and include 16 luxury suites.

Pursell Farms also offers four cozy cabins, which include 16 double-occupancy guest rooms. In addition to these three types of accommodations, The Orvis FarmHouse , Parker Lodge , and Hamilton Place are also available.

When it comes to food at Pursell Farms, you won't be disappointed! Old Tom's Pub , Arrington , and The Grille serves up delicious food with a farm fresh feel. You can also cook your own meals if your accommodation includes a kitchen or kitchenette.

If you're looking for outdoor recreation, you'll want to take a dip in Pursell Farms' pool. Besides swimming, other examples of outdoor recreation include walking, biking, bonce ball, and...

...yoga, which is complimentary for guests.

Pursell Farms is also home to FarmLinks Golf Club, the world's only research and demonstration golf course. Golfers from all over enjoy playing this course. Click here to book a tee time.

Without a doubt, one of the best features of Pursell Farms is its breathtaking view. That alone makes the stay so worth it!

For more information about Pursell Farms, including other amenities offered, you can view the resort's website here and its Facebook page here

