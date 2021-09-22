CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Experience Relaxed Luxury And So Much More At Pursell Farms In Alabama

By Jennifer
Only In Alabama
Only In Alabama
 4 days ago

Alabama is home to several places that are perfect for a relaxing getaway, one of which is Pursell Farms. This unique getaway destination isn’t just relaxing, but it’s also luxurious. To learn all about Pursell Farms, including what it offers, take a look below.

Pursell Farms is a boutique resort that's tucked away in the foothills of the scenic Appalachian Mountains in Sylacauga, Alabama. It's a definite must-stay for anyone seeking a relaxing getaway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEo5L_0c4ss50800
facebook/Pursell Farms

When it comes to accommodations, several options are available, including The Inn. The three-story Inn features 40 guest rooms that have been beautifully decorated and are perfect for an overnight stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fn1Y0_0c4ss50800
google/Pursell Farms
Click here for more information.

Cottages are also available, which are set among scenic mountains and include 16 luxury suites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzFDI_0c4ss50800
google/Pursell Farms
Click here for more information.

Pursell Farms also offers four cozy cabins, which include 16 double-occupancy guest rooms. In addition to these three types of accommodations, The Orvis FarmHouse , Parker Lodge , and Hamilton Place are also available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JMyX_0c4ss50800
facebook/Pursell Farms
Click here for more information.

When it comes to food at Pursell Farms, you won't be disappointed! Old Tom's Pub , Arrington , and The Grille serves up delicious food with a farm fresh feel. You can also cook your own meals if your accommodation includes a kitchen or kitchenette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSqkq_0c4ss50800
google/Pursell Farms

If you're looking for outdoor recreation, you'll want to take a dip in Pursell Farms' pool. Besides swimming, other examples of outdoor recreation include walking, biking, bonce ball, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AVvI_0c4ss50800
google/Pursell Farms

...yoga, which is complimentary for guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376gIf_0c4ss50800
Pursell Farms

Pursell Farms is also home to FarmLinks Golf Club, the world's only research and demonstration golf course. Golfers from all over enjoy playing this course. Click here to book a tee time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IiMdK_0c4ss50800
google/Pursell Farms

Without a doubt, one of the best features of Pursell Farms is its breathtaking view. That alone makes the stay so worth it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZjov_0c4ss50800
google/Tiffany Bishop
For more information about Pursell Farms, including other amenities offered, you can view the resort's website here and its Facebook page here .

What do you think? Could you see yourself booking a weekend getaway at Pursell Farms? Feel free to share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

While in Sylacauga, don’t forget to check out Gravity Hill. For information, be sure to take a look at the following article: This Strange Phenomenon In An Alabama Town Will Leave You Scratching Your Head .

The post Experience Relaxed Luxury And So Much More At Pursell Farms In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State .

