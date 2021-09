MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rising cases of COVID-19 linked to schools is concerning public health officials who expect the frequency of them to increase over the coming weeks. State epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said Wednesday that last week cases averaged about 150 per day, but that this week is already seeing much higher case counts with more than 600 cases on Monday and 500 cases on Tuesday. “This is on the way up,” she said. “We do expect it’s going to continue rise over the next few weeks.” In the latest report from the Minnesota Department of Health released Thursday, data show 410 school buildings...

11 DAYS AGO