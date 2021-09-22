The best-selling wedges on Amazon right now

During the first few weeks of fall, it can be difficult to put together weather-appropriate outfits. You're eager to pull out your favorite sweaters, but most days, it's not quite cold enough for chunky knits. That's why cardigans are the perfect happy medium. You can still feel like you're wrapping yourself in a cozy sweater, but have the option to take it off if you get too hot. And right now, you can get Amazon's best-selling cable-knit cardigan on sale for $31.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO