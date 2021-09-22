CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Amazon.com (AMZN) at Buy

 6 days ago

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiates coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) with a Buy rating and a price target of $4,250.00. The analyst comments "We see AMZN as a core long-term holding for Internet investors as the company has exposure to multiple long-term runways - online shopping, cloud computing, digital advertising, streaming media, AI driven computing etc. - that can sustain 15%+ growth while also producing margin expansion in the coming years. On the back of the past 18 months and changed consumer/enterprise trends from COVID, we see Amazon as well positioned to maintain its leadership position in global eCommerce due to its compelling Prime membership offering and array of product selection (driven by both its 1st party and 3rd party supply approach), as well as fulfillment and logistics advantages that will be sustained by management focus and incremental investments. In addition, Amazon is the leader in public cloud computing with 25%+ operating margins, and should sustain a mix of 23% revenue growth and 25% EBIT growth over our forecasted 5 year horizon."

