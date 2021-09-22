Volleyball falls to East Central

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, the Judson Rockets volleyball team faced off against the East Central Hornets in a district game. The first set started with back and forth scores by both teams until the Hornets got in front with a 7-4 lead. East Central served the ball and sophomore Marina Ramos set up the ball for junior Olivia Rubio for the kill, leading to back and forth scores keeping the game within reach. The Lady Rockets trailed the Hornets most of this set but they never let up. The little mistakes like missed hits or out-of-bound hits were the downfall of the Lady Rockets, losing the first set 25-20.