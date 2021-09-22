National Museum of African American History and Culture Opens New Exhibition “Make Good the Promises: Reconstruction and Its Legacies”

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) marks its fifth anniversary this month with a focus on living history, digital programs, and collaborations and community. The Archives is sharing some born-digital items that document the Museum’s history from four different collections. These objects represent some milestones for NMAAHC including: an early snapshot of the Museum’s Twitter account; images from the inaugural exhibition planning meeting and construction; and a video excerpt about the building. All these Archives’ collection items tell the important story of how the Museum evolved into what it is today – essentially the Museum’s living history.

