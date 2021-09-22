Patsy Carter

Patsy Ann Brown Carter, of Baton Rouge, La., passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Norcross, Ga. Born September 1, 1935, in Hartwell, Ga., she was a graduate of Hart County High School. Following employment for several years with the American Soil Conservation Society-Hart County office in the late 1950's, Pat took time to raise her children before returning to the workforce as the office manager for Highland Road Small Animal Hospital working from 1976 until her retirement.