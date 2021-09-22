CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Gigantic Cavity in Space Sheds New Light on How Stars Form

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronomers analyzing 3D maps of the shapes and sizes of nearby molecular clouds have discovered a gigantic cavity in space. The sphere-shaped void, described today in then Astrophysical Journal (ApJ) Letters, spans about 150 parsecs—nearly 500 light years—and is located on the sky among the constellations Perseus and Taurus. The research team, which is based at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, believes the cavity was formed by ancient supernovae that went off some 10 million years ago.

The Independent

Scientists find huge, mysterious ‘cavity’ in space

Astronomers have found a huge cavity in space – and no definite explanation of where it came from. The vast void is shaped like a sphere, stretches almost 500 light-years across and is found in space among the constellations Perseus and Taurus. The molecular clouds – regions where stars form – that are named after those constellations surround the cavity.
How many stars are there in space?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Exactly how many stars are in space? – MeeSong, Brookline, Massachusetts. Look up at the sky on a clear night, and you’ll see thousands of...
Inverse

Was Mars ever habitable? A new study sheds light on the planet's past

The search for life beyond Earth may be at stake. A new study suggests that Mars may not have been habitable after all. The reason? Its small size. Despite previous evidence that the Red Planet once hosted lakes, rivers, and other possible bodies of water, analysis of Martian meteorites shows that Mars may have had a much drier past than scientists believed.
alzheimersnewstoday.com

Space Experiment Could Shed Light on Neurodegenerative Diseases

Researcher Amir Hirsa has found a way 240 miles above the Earth’s surface to study the aggregation of proteins that are the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, and type 2 diabetes. Hirsa, PhD, is a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering with a joint appointment in chemical and biological...
Smithsonian

The Great Observatories: Directing the Future of Astronomical Research

Every decade the United States astronomy community comes together to debate the future of their scientific field. With limited resources, both in research funding and time, astronomers decide what questions they are most interested in pursuing and recommend telescopes that can help them answer those questions. It’s a process by astronomers, for astronomers, but their decisions are primarily funded through federal dollars and lead to scientific discoveries and images, which make their way into public discourse. The Hubble Space Telescope and its breathtaking views of the universe exist in part because of this practice, called the Decadal Survey on Astronomy and Astrophysics. The National Academy of Sciences is due to release their updated Decadal Survey later this year, and the astronomy community anxiously awaits to see the latest recommendations from a 50-plus year process that has led to some of the most groundbreaking and iconic projects in modern astronomical history.
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Into the night: Shedding light on nocturnal pollinators

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For millions of years, there has been a night shift at work pollinating flowering plants and fruit trees. But only recently have they started to get a little credit for their contributions to agriculture. Moths may not provide a sweet treat like their daytime counterparts, the honeybees,...
Space.com

Ancient impact that formed Earth's moon was likely a one-two punch

The gigantic impact that created the moon was actually a one-two punch, a new study suggests. Scientists think that the moon, our planet's only natural satellite, was born in violence, coalescing from the material blasted into space after a Mars-size body named Theia slammed into the proto-Earth more than 4.4 billion years ago.
Universe Today

Astronomers Find a Giant Cavity in Space, Hollowed out by an Ancient Supernova

Star formation is a topic astronomers are still trying to fully understand. We know, for example, that stars don’t form individually, but rather are born within vast interstellar molecular clouds. These stellar nurseries contain gas dense enough for gravity to trigger the formation of stars. In spiral galaxies, these molecular clouds are most commonly found within spiral arms, which is why stars are most often born in spiral arms.
scitechdaily.com

Interplay Between Magnetic Force and Gravity in Massive Star Formation

The magnetic field is part of one of the four fundamental forces in nature. It plays a vital role in everyday life, from producing electricity in hydroelectric power plants to diagnosing diseases in medicine. Historically, the Earth’s magnetic field served as a compass for travelers before modern technology was available. Crucially for life, the Earth’s magnetic field acts as a shield protecting us from charged particles emanating from the Sun, which are accelerated by the Sun’s magnetic field. Removing this shield would very likely extinguish life on Earth. So it may not be a surprise that magnetic fields also play an outstanding role far away from us, outside the solar system.
Daily Press

NASA wants to harvest water on moon and Mars, and Virginia Tech team thinks it can help

Deep beneath Mars’ red clay surface lie ancient oceans now frozen into ice sheets. Earth’s moon has hidden water deposits, too — pockets embedded deep inside its rocks. It’s the kind of liquid treasure scientists at NASA hope to one day mine using specialized drilling tools on the moon or Mars. As NASA looks for new technology to use in space, the agency is mining a different treasure to help ...
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
Outsider.com

NASA Reveals New Photos of Perseverance Rover Hard at Work on Mars

Last Thursday (September 23rd), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released new images that is showing the Perseverance Mars rover working hard on the surface of Mars. The rover, which landed on Mars’ Jezero Crater in February 2021, is currently searching for signs of ancient microbial life. NASA shared...
ScienceAlert

Mystery Gamma Rays Could Originate From Sleepy Black Holes, Astronomers Say

The most energetic light and particles in the Universe represent an enduring mystery: we don't know where they come from. Sure, we can trace some; but there's more gamma radiation and neutrinos streaming through the Universe than we can account for. A lot more. And astronomers have just found an explanation for some of them: nearly dormant black holes. This, they say, can explain the excess of 'soft' gamma rays in the Universe without relying on cold (nonthermal) electrons – which has always been a problematic explanation, because electrons become thermalized on timescales thought to be too short to generate high-energy particles. Gamma...
