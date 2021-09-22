SHIRLEY DOVE

Shirley Jean Dove, 84, of Ashdown, AR passed away July 8, 2021 in a local hospital. She was born October 3, 1936 in Nashville, AR to the late Walter and Ester (Price) Bowles. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Ashdown and had a degree in bookkeeping. Mrs. Dove was an artist; she loved art, camping, fishing and genealogy. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Billy Dove, one son, Billy E. Dove, one daughter, Patty Cunningham and one great-grandson, Dane Thompson. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Gary Powell of Ashdown, one sister-in-law, Eva Lou Bowles of Nashville, AR, two grandchildren, Barry (Lora) Thompson and Blake Powell and two great-grandchildren, Abby and Aubry. A celebration of life will be Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2:00 at Saratoga Cemetery with Jimmy Dale Fincher and David Formby officiating. Along with Mrs. Dove's service, we will also be celebrating the life of her son, Billy E. Dove.