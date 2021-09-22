CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Clerical II-Community Center **REPOSTING**

cityoffortwayne.org
 6 days ago

Working under the direction of the Manager VI – Community Center the incumbent will be on site open/close the building for evening programs/classes and perform a variety of the Community Center’s general office activities by performing the following duties. The incumbent is expected to exercise good judgment, independence, initiative, and professional expertise in conducting day-to-day operations. All work duties and activities must be performed in accordance with the City safety rules and operating regulations, policies and procedures as well as federal, state, and local regulations.

www.cityoffortwayne.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Potawatomi open new community center in Crandon

CRANDON (WLUK) -- The Northwoods now have a new state-of-the-art recreation center. On Friday, the Potawatomi Community Center officially opened in Crandon for both tribal members and the greater community. It's a two-level, 110,000-square-foot facility. It includes a gym that has three full-length basketball courts. There's also a field house...
hwchronicle.com

Community Council holds service event at Jenesse Center

Community Council hosted its first event of the school year at the Jenesse Center, a domestic violence shelter, on Saturday. Established in 1980, the Jenesse Center is the oldest non-profit domestic violence intervention and prevention program in South Los Angeles. It is dedicated to ending domestic violence and restoring self-love through education, community awareness, community policy, advocacy strategies and innovative partnerships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pointandshoreland.com

Friendship Park Community Center weekly senior activities

The following is the list of activities for seniors at Friendship Park Community Center for September 27 to October 1:. •Monday, September 27, computer help, 9 a.m., shuffleboard, 10 a.m., lunch, 11:45 a.m., bingo, 12:30 p.m. •Tuesday, September 28, cardio drumming, 9:30 a.m., lunch, 11:45 a.m., euchre 12:30 p.m. •Wednesday,...
FRIENDSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
roberts.edu

Campus Construction Update: Golisano Community Engagement Center

Were you wondering where the new Golisano Community Engagement Center (GCEC) is located on campus? The construction is underway on North Campus and you can get a better idea of the location on this site map. On the map, we labelled the new building with "GCEC" on the roof. Were...
ROCHESTER, NY
cityoffortwayne.org

Manager - Program & Events Riverfront Fort Wayne

Under the direction of the Deputy Director – Recreation, the incumbent plans and produces recreational and educational programs, and special events, and manages rental activities for private events to engage the public with the Fort Wayne Rivers and Riverfront Parks; to attract families, children, youth and adult participants of all abilities; to facilitate enjoyment and learning, and to promote connection to the rivers. Incumbent manages one full time staff and approximately eight seasonal staff. The incumbent is expected to exercise good judgment, independence, initiative, and professional expertise in conducting day-to-day operations. All work duties and activities must be performed in accordance with City and department policies and procedures as well as federal, state, and local regulations. At all times, the incumbent conducts him/herself in a professional manner with customers and co-workers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Free Health Clinic coming to Leipsic Community Center

LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Community Center, 120 E. Main St., Leipsic, will host a free walk-in health clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. A nurse practitioner and a pharmacist will be onsite. There will be a free community dinner beginning at 5 p.m. with carryouts beginning at 5:45 p.m.
LEIPSIC, OH
Islands Sounder

Rotary presents check for $2,500 to the Community Resource Center

Linda Hamilton, chair of Orcas Rotary’s summer Pickleball Tournament, presented a check for $2,500 to Erin O’Dell, Executive Director of the Orcas Community Resource Center. “We are pleased to be recipients of Rotary’s Pickleball Tournament funds again this year,” O’Dell said in accepting the check. “Our community has so many...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Summary Working#The Community Center#Program Coordinator Or#Assists Community Center#Ged
Post-Star

Moreau Community Center hosting annual party Saturday

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Moreau Community Center, with sponsor Carriage Traders, will host the annual Moreau Community Center Block Party on Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the center, 144 Main St. This free, family-friendly event will include food vendors, exhibitors, fun activities, bounce house, dunk tank and more...
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
geneseorepublic.com

September is Senior month at Geneseo Community Center

September is for seniors!...The month of September is recognized as Senior Citizen Month by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the National Institute of Senior Citizens (NISC). Information received from the Geneseo Park District states that Multigenerational/Intergenerational Senior/Active Adult Centers are on the rise and the Geneseo Park District...
GENESEO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KNOX News Radio

Corporate Center II sale approved

Sold! The Grand Forks Jobs Development Authority last night (Monday) accepted a $2.5 million dollar offer for the downtown Corporate Center II building. Grimsley Consulting submitted the high bid for the 31,535 square feet of office space on DeMers Avenue. The appraised value of Corporate Center II was around $3 million dollars.
GRAND FORKS, ND
wnynewsnow.com

The Chautauqua Center Hosting Community Outreach Programs

JAMESTOWN – The Chautauqua Center is holding a community outreach program on Saturday September 18 and Saturday September 25. In coordination with several local agencies there will be services to help enroll people in health insurance, a food pantry, medical care provider enrollment as well as many other service agencies.
JAMESTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Living Local: Community Health Center of the North Country

Ray Babowicz, Director of Communications and Marketing at the Community Health Center of the North Country, sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard to discuss what Living Local means to them. See the business spotlight in the video player above and learn more about the Community Health Center of the North...
HEALTH
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders push to regain control of community centers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are working to take back control of three community centers across the city. For years, at least three city-owned centers have been run by private organizations. But now city leaders say they want more oversight and more transparency. One commissioner called it “the elephant...
AUGUSTA, GA
themobmuseum.org

Community Safety Forum: Vegas Strong Resiliency Center

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center was established after the mass shooting on October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. The center, operated by multiple agencies, assists individuals affected by the tragedy. It has received national recognition for its service and dedication to victims of crime. Learn more about the services provided by the Resiliency Center and its plans for the future.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy