Clerical II-Community Center **REPOSTING**

Under the direction of the Deputy Director – Recreation, the incumbent plans and produces recreational and educational programs, and special events, and manages rental activities for private events to engage the public with the Fort Wayne Rivers and Riverfront Parks; to attract families, children, youth and adult participants of all abilities; to facilitate enjoyment and learning, and to promote connection to the rivers. Incumbent manages one full time staff and approximately eight seasonal staff. The incumbent is expected to exercise good judgment, independence, initiative, and professional expertise in conducting day-to-day operations. All work duties and activities must be performed in accordance with City and department policies and procedures as well as federal, state, and local regulations. At all times, the incumbent conducts him/herself in a professional manner with customers and co-workers.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO