Betty Jean Fleet Mayo, age 88 of Texarkana, Texas formerly of Simms, Texas passed away peacefully Sunday, September 12, 2021 at a facility in Texarkana, Texas. Mrs. Mayo was born August 19, 1933 in Simms, Texas to Hubert and Opie Missildine. She was retired owner, operator of Fleet Grocery in Simms, Texas, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Simms, Texas She was preceded in death by two husbands, Woodrow Wilson Fleet, and Richard Mayo. She is survived by two sons and daughters in law, Steve and Cece Fleet of Longview, Texas, Doug and Linda Fleet of Simms, Texas, one daughter and son in law, Cindy and Bill Thompson of Texarkana, Texas, seven grandchildren, four step grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, one brother, Hulen F. Missildine or Simms, Texas and a host of other relatives and friends Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, Simms, Texas with Bro. Gerald Wagstaff officiating. Interment will be in Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There is no set visitation. Online registration may be made at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com.