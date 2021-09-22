Judge allows De Blasio's school vaccine mandate to proceed over union objections

Several unions brought the lawsuit challenging Mayor Bill de Blasio's order that everyone working in city schools must get the Covid-19 vaccine. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York City can proceed with a mandate requiring all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19, a judge ruled Wednesday.

“The state and federal courts have consistently held that a mandatory vaccine requirement does not violate substantive due process rights and properly fall within the State’s police power,” Judge Laurence Love wrote in court papers .

Unions representing school workers sued to stop Mayor Bill de Blasio’s mandate, which is scheduled to take effect on Monday. But the judge said their argument “simply does not pass the smell test.”

Last week, Love had issued an order prohibiting the requirement from taking effect until Wednesday's court hearing. But he said his concerns had been addressed after the city clarified the order to say that medical and religious exemptions will be available, and he lifted the restraining order.

The ruling clears the way for the plan to take effect as scheduled on Sept. 27, when all Department of Education employees will be required to have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Those who don’t will face consequences including unpaid leave or eventual termination.

Earlier in the day, lawyers for the unions and the city clashed in court over the mandate.

The Municipal Labor Committee, District Council 37, United Federation of Teachers and other unions are plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging the vaccine requirement.

“The unions did not bring this lawsuit because they are anti-vaxxers,” union attorney Alan Klinger said in a virtual court hearing, arguing that union leaders have encouraged their members to get the jab.

Still, he said individual workers have a right to refuse.

“What’s at issue here is the rights of those who do not want to inject a vaccine into their body to not have to do so,” he said, calling the mandate a “constitutional due process violation.”

The choice faced by reluctant employees is “a forced injection or you lose your job,” Klinger said. “The harm is very real.”

Eighty percent of all Department of Education employees, and 87 percent of teachers, have so far received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to statistics provided by de Blasio Wednesday.

City lawyers argued that vaccine mandates have been held up in court before, ranging from a 1905 case over smallpox to a 2019 case where New York City’s order for people living in certain neighborhoods to get the measles vaccine withstood a legal challenge.

The unions countered that the penalties in those cases were fines, whereas losing a job is a more serious consequence.

“The law is clear on that there is no constitutional grounds to suggest that the commissioner’s order in any way, shape or form violates substantive due process,” said city attorney Kimberly Brown.

She said the court must consider the broader interests of New Yorkers “in the midst of a public health crisis in which 659,000 people have lost their lives and countless others have become ill.”

The consequences suffered by workers who won’t get the shot, she argued, do "not outweigh the public interest in limiting the spread of Covid to unvaccinated children and their families.

The unions will still have a chance to press their lawsuit in court, since Wednesday’s ruling concerned only whether the vaccine mandate should be blocked from going into effect while the case proceeds. However, the judge wrote that their arguments are unlikely to succeed.

“We are deeply disappointed that the temporary injunction has been lifted. This is not the end of the road and we will continue to fight for the right of workers to make their own healthcare decisions," said DC37 president Henry Garrido in a an emailed statement. “The vast majority of District Council 37 members are vaccinated. For those still making up their minds, force is not the answer. The schools should implement weekly testing if they truly want to keep everyone safe.”

De Blasio announced on Monday he would implement weekly testing of students at schools, following pressure from the teachers union to do so, but the vaccine mandate will still be in place for adults.

Harry Nespoli, chair of the Municipal Labor Committee, said "we are preparing additional material to support our case.”

Under a decision from a labor arbitrator , UFT members will be offered the chance to apply for medical and religious exemptions from the mandate, and those who are approved for an exemption will be offered assignments outside the classroom. Those who don’t have an exemption but refuse the shot can go on unpaid leave and get their jobs back if they ultimately get the shot.

Other unions involved in the lawsuit, including DC37, are not covered by the arbitrator’s decision.