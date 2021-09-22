CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Judge allows De Blasio's school vaccine mandate to proceed over union objections

By By Erin Durkin
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcwmI_0c4si9Jm00
Several unions brought the lawsuit challenging Mayor Bill de Blasio&#39;s order that everyone working in city schools must get the Covid-19 vaccine. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York City can proceed with a mandate requiring all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19, a judge ruled Wednesday.

“The state and federal courts have consistently held that a mandatory vaccine requirement does not violate substantive due process rights and properly fall within the State’s police power,” Judge Laurence Love wrote in court papers .

Unions representing school workers sued to stop Mayor Bill de Blasio’s mandate, which is scheduled to take effect on Monday. But the judge said their argument “simply does not pass the smell test.”

Last week, Love had issued an order prohibiting the requirement from taking effect until Wednesday's court hearing. But he said his concerns had been addressed after the city clarified the order to say that medical and religious exemptions will be available, and he lifted the restraining order.

The ruling clears the way for the plan to take effect as scheduled on Sept. 27, when all Department of Education employees will be required to have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Those who don’t will face consequences including unpaid leave or eventual termination.

Earlier in the day, lawyers for the unions and the city clashed in court over the mandate.

The Municipal Labor Committee, District Council 37, United Federation of Teachers and other unions are plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging the vaccine requirement.

“The unions did not bring this lawsuit because they are anti-vaxxers,” union attorney Alan Klinger said in a virtual court hearing, arguing that union leaders have encouraged their members to get the jab.

Still, he said individual workers have a right to refuse.

“What’s at issue here is the rights of those who do not want to inject a vaccine into their body to not have to do so,” he said, calling the mandate a “constitutional due process violation.”

The choice faced by reluctant employees is “a forced injection or you lose your job,” Klinger said. “The harm is very real.”

Eighty percent of all Department of Education employees, and 87 percent of teachers, have so far received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to statistics provided by de Blasio Wednesday.

City lawyers argued that vaccine mandates have been held up in court before, ranging from a 1905 case over smallpox to a 2019 case where New York City’s order for people living in certain neighborhoods to get the measles vaccine withstood a legal challenge.

The unions countered that the penalties in those cases were fines, whereas losing a job is a more serious consequence.

“The law is clear on that there is no constitutional grounds to suggest that the commissioner’s order in any way, shape or form violates substantive due process,” said city attorney Kimberly Brown.

She said the court must consider the broader interests of New Yorkers “in the midst of a public health crisis in which 659,000 people have lost their lives and countless others have become ill.”

The consequences suffered by workers who won’t get the shot, she argued, do "not outweigh the public interest in limiting the spread of Covid to unvaccinated children and their families.

The unions will still have a chance to press their lawsuit in court, since Wednesday’s ruling concerned only whether the vaccine mandate should be blocked from going into effect while the case proceeds. However, the judge wrote that their arguments are unlikely to succeed.

“We are deeply disappointed that the temporary injunction has been lifted. This is not the end of the road and we will continue to fight for the right of workers to make their own healthcare decisions," said DC37 president Henry Garrido in a an emailed statement. “The vast majority of District Council 37 members are vaccinated. For those still making up their minds, force is not the answer. The schools should implement weekly testing if they truly want to keep everyone safe.”

De Blasio announced on Monday he would implement weekly testing of students at schools, following pressure from the teachers union to do so, but the vaccine mandate will still be in place for adults.

Harry Nespoli, chair of the Municipal Labor Committee, said "we are preparing additional material to support our case.”

Under a decision from a labor arbitrator , UFT members will be offered the chance to apply for medical and religious exemptions from the mandate, and those who are approved for an exemption will be offered assignments outside the classroom. Those who don’t have an exemption but refuse the shot can go on unpaid leave and get their jobs back if they ultimately get the shot.

Other unions involved in the lawsuit, including DC37, are not covered by the arbitrator’s decision.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Town Of Union, NY
New York City, NY
Government
POLITICO

Federal contractors must ensure employees are fully vaccinated by December

The White House approved new guidance Friday that would require federal contractors and subcontractors to have their workforce fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. The guidance from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force requires those contracting with the federal government to ensure their workers have received the Covid-19 vaccination except “in limited circumstances” where an employee needs a religious or disability accommodation. They must also ensure workers and staff are following masking and physical distancing rules, among other safety precautions.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Democratic coalition cracks under immigration strain

The disconnect between Biden’s campaign promise and his use of a Trump-era public health order to kick out migrants is exacting a heavy political price. Chuck Schumer ripped him. So did members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Hispanic Caucus, Asian Pacific American Caucus and Progressive Caucus, 17 Democratic attorneys general, and a host of other advocacy groups across the country.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
POLITICO

Jan. 6 committee seeks testimony from riot defendants who pleaded guilty

About 60 of the 600-plus rioters charged with storming the Capitol have pleaded guilty to participating in the riot. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has begun to solicit testimony from the rioters, issuing requests for some defendants to voluntarily provide an account of their decision to travel to Washington and join the angry mob.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Federal Court#State#Department Of Education#District Council#New Yorkers#Covid#Uft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
POLITICO

Grassley will seek reelection, boosting GOP’s majority hopes

The waiting game for Chuck Grassley is over: He's running for reelection. The Iowa Republican senator announced on Twitter Friday morning he will run for an eighth term, a move that makes it more likely the GOP can keep control of his seat in next year's midterm elections. Though Iowa has trended red in recent years and Grassley just turned 88 this month, Republican Party leaders have nonetheless pressed him to seek reelection amid their broader efforts to claim the Senate majority next year.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
7K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy