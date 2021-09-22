Biden Administration Announces First Ever Sanctions Against Cryptocurrency Exchange
The Biden Administration announced they are imposing the first ever cryptocurrency exchange sanctions on SUEX OTC, S.R.O (SUEX) for laundering cyber ransoms. The U.S. Treasury Department (Treasury) announced the first virtual currency exchange sanctions on Tuesday, September 21 against SUEX, a private company based in the Czech Republic. The Treasury believes SUEX knowingly enabled financial transactions involving illegal funds for at least eight ransomware variants with over 40 percent of their transactions coming from unlawful actors. In an official press release, Treasury touted the sanction as an important step in the fight against ransomware.www.schneiderdowns.com
